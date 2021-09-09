Thursday

9th Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Lukashenko's refugee-abuse to see new EU sanctions

  • Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

By

Listen to article

Fewer Iraqi and Afghan migrants are crossing the EU border from Belarus, but new sanctions on Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko are coming anyway.

Some 638 people tried to enter Poland between 1 and 5 September and 41 of them were detained, according to Polish figures.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

These came after some 3,500 attempts and 1,000 detentions in August.

Just eight people entered Lithuania in the past two weeks, compared to more than 4,000 who arrived earlier this year, according to an EU source.

And no one entered Latvia in the same period, after 377 people came there from Belarus in recent months.

The people seeking refuge are mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan and they are vulnerable.

Two Afghan boys, aged five and six, recently died in Poland after their mother accidentally fed them poisonous mushrooms.

Others are living rough in no man's land between Belarus and Poland in conditions which "pose a grievous threat to the migrants' lives," the International Organisation for Migration, a UN body in Geneva, has warned.

They are there because Lukashenko has been flying people in from Baghdad, Dubai, and Istanbul, and using armed force to push them into neighbouring EU states.

The numbers eased after Iraq suspended Lukashenko's flights in summer. It also agreed to take back 690 people from Belarus.

And EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell pressed the issue on a visit to Baghdad on Monday (6 September) and Tuesday, an EU source said.

"Migration was discussed during the meeting in Baghdad again and in depth. Iraqi partners said they were shocked to see Iraqi citizens were being brought to the Lithuanian border over false promises that they would soon end up in Europe, and most payed huge sums for this," the source said.

"He [Borrell] recalled [the] need for readmission and asked for permanent suspension of flights," the source added.

But EU diplomacy aside, Lukashenko's own calculations might also be a reason for the lower figures of incoming refugees.

He now has thousands of asylum seekers trapped in Belarus after EU states built fences and sent soldiers to guard their borders.

And he has "belatedly" reached out to the EU for talks on immigration, another EU source said.

But for all that, the EU is still drafting a fifth round of sanctions against his regime.

"There will absolutely be more sanctions and, as before, they will touch individuals who [financially] support Lukashenko," the EU source said.

The EU, earlier this year, imposed economic sanctions on Belarus and blacklisted dozens of regime members after Lukashenko began waging war on pro-democracy protesters.

The next round of measures will be imposed specifically for his use of refugees to attack EU borders.

And they might target commercial firms involved in Belarus' refugee-transit operation, but these were harder to nail down because they kept changing, EU sources said.

Crackdown

At the same time as making his EU immigration-talks overture, Lukashenko also jailed two key opposition figures, Maria Kalesnikava and Maxim Znak, for over 10 years this week, however.

The EU and US issued statements calling for their release, but few believed it would make a difference.

"We seem to be publishing statements like this [on new political prisoners] about once a week these days and, frankly, we are running out of ideas on what to say," one of the EU sources told EUobserver.

Asked if Lukashenko might try to use political prisoners as hostages to trade for EU concessions on sanctions, the source said: "He's living in a bunker mentality and it's possible he might try to do something like this".

But such tactics would not work because the EU has spelled out much more far-reaching conditions for sanctions relief, the EU source added.

Meanwhile, the latest jailings might be aimed more at a Russian audience anyway.

Lukashenko is meeting his main financial sponsor, Russian president Vladimir Putin, on Thursday.

And the Belarusian leader needed to maintain face to negotiate future relations, the EU source said.

"Lukashenko needs to show Putin that he can master the situation on his own territory in order to keep Russian money flowing," the source said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Polish-Belarus asylum-seeker border standoff continues
  2. Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
  3. Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania
Polish-Belarus asylum-seeker border standoff continues

An EU Commission spokesperson called the situation's origins as "an attempt by a third county to instrumentalise people for political purposes, which we very firmly reject and described as a form of aggression".

Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania

Telegram messaging boards are providing false hopes for young migrants seeking to enter Lithuania through Belarus. A handful seen by EUobserver include links to travel agencies, costs, and routes. Most will likely ended up being detained in Lithuania.

EU eyes four trends shaping next decades in new report

The green and digital transition, together with the pressure on democracy and the shift in the shares of the global population and GDP, will shape the geopolitical world order, according to a new report published by the European Commission.

EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland

The EU's Brexit negotiator spoke ahead of his first-ever visit to Northern Ireland where he wants to focus on "concrete problems" after the UK has once again postponed the implementation of checks between Northern Ireland and the UK.

News in Brief

  1. Government debt might see softer EU rules
  2. Islamists suffer crushing defeat in Moroccan elections
  3. EU agency prepares for first arrivals of Afghan exiles
  4. Poland ponders 'drastic' moves in EU rule-of-law dispute
  5. Britain to rewrite law on migrant pushbacks
  6. Weber seeks party leadership of centre-right EPP
  7. EU: Taliban government not keeping promises
  8. Paris attack suspect tells trial he is 'Islamic State soldier'

EU prepares to keep out Afghan refugees

EU countries are preparing to stop Afghan refugees from potentially entering Europe en masse, amid fears of a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Enlargement in limbo despite EU-Western Balkans summit
  2. Energy giants face €114bn 'debt trap' if climate action delayed
  3. EU eyes four trends shaping next decades in new report
  4. EU again rejects UK demand on Northern Ireland
  5. No confidence vote looms in Romania, as Covid cases spike
  6. Why are some people willing to die for a cause - and some not?
  7. Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands
  8. Western Balkan coal plants causing thousands of deaths

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us