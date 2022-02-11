Friday

11th Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU urges non-essential diplomats to leave Kyiv

  • EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (c) on a trip to Ukraine in January (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

The European Union envoy to Ukraine has urged non-essential staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave amid heightening tension with Russia.

The EU ambassador, Matti Maasikas, sent a message to staff on Friday (11 February), encouraging the international personnel to leave as soon as possible.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Having exchanged with the headquarters in Brussels, I have urged all expat colleagues with the exception of the essential staff ... to leave Ukraine ASAP to telework from outside the country," the message read, according to a screenshot of his email seen by EUobserver. "I feel very sad," he wrote.

A spokesman for the EU's foreign service, Peter Stano, said the message to staff in Kyiv did not amount to an evacuation.

"We are not evacuating. For the time being, the non-essential staff has been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country," Stano told EUobserver on Friday (11 February).

US president Joe Biden has urged US nationals to leave Ukraine due to the risk of conflict.

Australia, Canada, Israel, and the US already have pulled out non-essential diplomats — but the EU had kept its delegation in place in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. No EU evacuation plan for Ukraine local staff
  2. 'Do you want France to fight with Russia?' Putin asks

Analysis

EU in whirlwind of Africa diplomacy. Did it work?

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Senegalese president Macky Sall unveiled a €150bn plan investment plan for Africa, but in some quarters, Europe's charm offensive is not going well.

Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit

"If he only goes there to talk about Russian investments in Hungary, that is a proof of non-European behaviour," an EU official said ahead of the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow.

Latest News

  1. EU urges non-essential diplomats to leave Kyiv
  2. EU in whirlwind of Africa diplomacy. Did it work?
  3. EU keen to 'scale up' military training in Africa
  4. Europe's growing oligarch problem comes under scrutiny
  5. Tensions foreseen over push to link climate funds to rule of law
  6. Defence ministers meet on Mali amid Russia tensions
  7. French push for legal limbos on EU borders
  8. Bezos and the bridge is really superyachts vs EU climate rules

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us