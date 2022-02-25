Friday

25th Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Tusk turns on former partners over Ukraine 'disgrace'

By

Listen to article

Donald Tusk launched a blistering attack on his former EU partner countries on Friday morning (25 February), voicing his disgust at the "pretend" strength of overnight European sanctions on Russia.

Tusk, the Polish president of the EU Council until 2019 and current chair of the European People's Party — the largest group in the European Parliament — broke with normal diplomatic niceties to lambast Germany, Hungary and Italy as having "disgraced themselves."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In an early morning tweet, just six hours after the overnight EU summit finished, Tusk wrote directly to his former - and current - colleagues: "In this war everything is real…only your sanctions are pretend.

"Those EU government's [sic], which blocked tough decisions (i.a. Germany, Hungary, Italy) have disgraced themselves."

That is an apparent reference to the split between more dovish, or so-called incrementalist, member states, and those — particularly the Baltic states — who want more immediate and complete sanctions on Moscow.

The overnight emergency summit in Brussels, which concluded at around 3AM on Friday, was split on barring Russia from international SWIFT banking transactions.

The frank outburst from Tusk is not unprecedented.

During his time at the top of the EU he grew incensed at pro-Brexit forces in the UK, and he did not hesitate to express his ire.

"I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely," he tweeted in 2019.

Tusk was prime minister of Poland from 2007-2014, so is well aware of the country's relationship with Russia, having himself personally overlapped with Vladimir Putin's now 22-year rule of Russia.

Last year he returned to Polish domestic politics after his Brussels stint, becoming leader of the Civic Platform centre-right liberal party.

In the remainder of his tweet, Tusk accused Putin directly of "madness and cruelty".

Poland has a land border with both Ukraine and Belarus and is expecting an influx of Ukrainian refugees from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Weapons to Ukraine? It may be too late
  2. Nato troops moving east to avert 'spillover' from Ukraine war
  3. Russia launches full-scale attack on Ukraine
Weapons to Ukraine? It may be too late

Weapons shipments may not be much of a quick fix for Ukraine in the face of an integrated and well equipped invasion force like Russia's.

Russia launches full-scale attack on Ukraine

EU leaders immediately condemned the invasion, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen calling on Russia to withdraw its forces and vowing further sanctions.

Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

Russian banks and oil refineries to be hobbled by new EU sanctions, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. US wanted to exclude Russia from SWIFT, but Germany and France favoured incremental approach.

Opinion

How EU can prepare for a Ukrainian refugee crisis

The Russian invasion may lead to the largest movement of individuals in Europe since the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis. Introducing these Ukrainians into the workforce could help revamp EU economies.

Opinion

Today's the day to declare Ukraine an EU candidate country

A silly idea, when Russia has just amputated parts of Ukraine's territory? On the contrary — it would be a historic chance for the EU become again an agenda-setter rather than following a playbook set by others.

News in Brief

  1. EU calls snap summit on Ukraine crisis
  2. Commission: Poland should adopt rule-of-law bill 'soon'
  3. Ukraine foreign minister asks for future EU membership
  4. UK: 'Inconceivable' to hold football final in Russia
  5. UNHCR: Greek pushbacks 'legally and morally unacceptable'
  6. African Union wants 'transition period' on climate
  7. Bulgarian MEP faces sanctions procedure over Nazi salute
  8. MEPs ask for aid to tackle droughts in Portugal, Spain

Latest News

  1. Ex-ambassador in Kyiv: EU leaders should be 'ashamed'
  2. Tusk turns on former partners over Ukraine 'disgrace'
  3. EU plan to make supply chains greener, less abusive
  4. Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze
  5. Weapons to Ukraine? It may be too late
  6. Ukrainians fleeing as aid groups scramble to offer support
  7. What the Russia conflict might mean for gas prices
  8. Nato troops moving east to avert 'spillover' from Ukraine war

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us