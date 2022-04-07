Thursday

7th Apr 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Major tank and air battle looming in east Ukraine

  • Journalists in Irpin, near Kyiv, in late March (Photo: Serhii Myhalchuk)

By

Listen to article

There is a major new battle coming in east Ukraine and Russia's war could drag out for "years", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said, dampening optimism over Russia's recent pull-back from Kyiv.

Russian president Vladimir Putin could end the war overnight if he chose to, Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday (7 April) after speaking to allied foreign ministers in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Nato foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: nato.int)

"But we need to be realistic and we have no indication [that] president Putin has changed his overall goal and that is to control Ukraine and to achieve significant battlefield victories," Stoltenberg said.

"We don't see a Russian retreat. We see a regrouping and Russian forces moving out of northern Ukraine and to the east and we expect a big battle in Donbas [a Ukrainian region]," he added.

"This war may last for weeks, but also months and possibly also for years," Stoltenberg said.

The battle for Donbas will likely resemble scenes not witnessed in Europe since World War II, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also said after joining the Nato talks.

"The battle for Donbas will remind you, I say it with regret, but it is true, it will remind you of World War II. With large operations and manoeuvres, using thousands of tanks, armoured vehicles, aircraft, and artillery," he said, based on his assessment of Russian preparations.

"The more weapons we get, and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved," Kuleba said.

"It's clear that Germany can do more," he added. "The issue that concerns me the most is the length of procedures and decision making in Berlin. Because while Berlin has time, Kyiv doesn't," he said.

Ukrainians are paying the highest price for Russian aggression, but as long as fighting goes on, all of Europe would have to live with the threat the war could "escalate beyond Ukraine", Stoltenberg said.

And even if it was to end tomorrow, it would still have long-term consequences, he added.

Nato expansion?

One of these could be Finland and Sweden opting to join Nato, with both countries' foreign ministers also at Thursday's talks.

"There is an important Nato summit in Madrid in June. Of course Nato is wondering whether Finland and possibly Sweden will have submitted their membership applications before that," Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said, Reuters reports.

Stoltenberg paid an impassioned tribute to the "bravery, the courage" of Ukrainians which, he said, has "inspired us all".

He deplored the "horrific murders" of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha, but said any reports of Ukrainian violations of UN war conventions should also be investigated.

EU countries are preparing to impose a new raft of economic sanctions and blacklistings over the Bucha massacre. They have also expelled more than 200 Russian diplomats from their capitals this week in disgust at Putin's tactics.

The German intelligence service, the BND, has intercepted Russian military officers discussing the Bucha killings in a way that shows they were deliberate and premeditated, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported Thursday.

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group played a leading role and similar atrocities were committed in the Ukrainian town of Mariupol, the BND intercepts indicated.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Getting personal: Putin's daughters on new EU blacklist
  2. EU mulls coal embargo on Russia, but still spares oil and gas
  3. Ukraine will prevail, says defiant Kharkiv leader
Ukraine will prevail, says defiant Kharkiv leader

Tetiana Yehorova-Lutsenko is Kharkiv's regional council leader. Along with her two boys, they hid in a basement for two weeks amid Russian aerial bombardment. On Wednesday, she met Ukrainian refugees at a Polish train station.

EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries

Europe set up a rapid decontamination team to protect Ukraine and EU member countries against chemical, biological or nuclear attacks, and sent three million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine, amid worries over the safety of the country's nuclear facilities.

Stakeholder

EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China

Russia's attack on Ukraine and European values must remind us how important the enlargement process is, if properly conducted, as a motor for democracy, freedom, peace, the rule of law and prosperity, write six S&D MEPs.

Column

A Habsburg look at Putin

"Of course, communism like it was under Stalin is not going to come back. What will return, however, is national socialism. Not Hitler's, but Putin's." Otto von Habsburg, the son of the last Habsburg emperor, said this back in 2002.

News in Brief

  1. Europeans lean toward legalising cannabis, survey says
  2. Albania keen to break free of Skopje-Sofia quarrel
  3. Greece accused of using foreign gangs to push back migrants
  4. Russia suspended from UN human rights council
  5. Poland and UK 'concerned' by Russia's military in Belarus
  6. Ukraine urges Hungary to stop undermining EU unity
  7. Mayor: Russians 'deploy mobile crematoria' in Mariupol
  8. Hungary open to pay Russia in rouble for gas

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us