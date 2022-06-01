Wednesday

1st Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Hungary delays oil ban over Putin's patriarch

  • Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia (c) (Photo: Saint-Petersburg Theological Academy)

By

Listen to article

Hungary is further delaying EU sanctions on Russia, now saying Europe must not blacklist Russian Orthodox Church head, patriarch Kirill.

The Hungarian ambassador issued the Kirill veto at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (1 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It came as a surprise after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán shook hands with EU leaders on a Russia sanctions deal at a summit on Monday without mentioning Kirill, EU diplomats said.

Orbán had earlier held up the EU sanctions by insisting on carve-outs for Hungary's oil imports.

Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and all of Russia — 75-year old Vladimir Gundayev from St Petersburg — was to be listed for calling Russia's war on Ukraine "a religious cleansing operation" and blessing Russian soldiers in sermons, according to an internal EU document from May seen by EUobserver.

He was a symbolic part of the EU sanctions package, with the Russia oil embargo set to cost the Kremlin hundreds of billions of euros a year.

And internal EU talks will continue on Thursday.

But whether Kirill ends up staying on the EU list or not, the fresh delay was "embarrassing" for Europe and furthered soured relations with Hungary, diplomats said.

"The French ambassador [who chaired Wednesday's meeting] insisted that it was too late in the process to introduce this kind of change," an EU diplomat said.

The meeting dragged on for hours, and the atmosphere became "heated", a second diplomat said.

"They [Hungary] suddenly came out with it [the Kirill objection] without giving any real reasons for it," a third EU diplomat said.

"If you give them an inch, they'll take a yard. Orbán was emboldened by his oil deal," a fourth EU diplomat added, referring to Hungary's oil-embargo derogations. "It's time for Europe to say: enough!", the diplomat said.

The Hungarian foreign ministry did not reply to EUobserver's questions on Wednesday.

Orbán has a history of friendly ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He is also facing EU sanctions for abusing the rule of law in Hungary, which saw billions in European funding for Budapest frozen.

According to the internal EU document, the upcoming EU sanctions will also hit top Russian banks and TV propaganda channels.

They will impose a visa ban and asset freeze on the family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and on dozens of Russian military commanders, citing Russian armed forces' "rape" and "torture" in Ukraine 46 times in the EU paper.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU adds head of Russian Orthodox Church to oil sanctions
  2. The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin
  3. Putin military defeat is just the beginning, Russian activist says

Opinion

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June

EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Poland's recovery plan could be approved within a week. This could also help unblock Warsaw's reluctance to agree to the tax deal.

Opinion

The last thing Europe needs is another war on its doorstep

If the international community cannot fulfil its promises in Bosnia — given it's in the very heart of Europe, the leverage the EU and Nato possess, and the massive money invested — prospects for international state-building elsewhere are extremely grim.

Opinion

When Reagan met Gorbachev — a history lesson for Putin

Neither Reagan nor Gorbachev achieved their goal at the famous Reykjavik summit of 1986. Despite that fact there are lessons that current leaders — particularly Vladimir Putin — could adopt from these two iconic leaders.

News in Brief

  1. Overwhelming majority of Danes vote to join EU defence
  2. Weber elected president of centre-right EPP party
  3. Germany and Greece in arms-for-Ukraine deal
  4. Study: EU economy could see 4.2% hit from Russia energy ban
  5. EU summer fuel shortages possible, energy agency warns
  6. French EU presidency to face strike by civil servants
  7. EU: Filling Europe's gas storage should be 'accelerated'
  8. Russia cuts gas to Dutch supplier

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. Hungary delays oil ban over Putin's patriarch
  2. EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism
  3. MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote
  4. Making EU's climate policy fit for current political challenges
  5. Glyphosate: a step closer to reauthorisation in EU?
  6. Sánchez takes risk by snubbing Catalans
  7. EU prosecutor opened almost 1,000 investigations in first year
  8. Elephant in the summit room — Russia's uranium exports

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us