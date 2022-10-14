Friday

14th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed

  • Russian embassy in The Hague: the Villa Totila, formerly owned by British collector and art patron Wilhelm Volz (Photo: Dossier Center)

By

Listen to article

Dutch and Belgian journalists, working with the Dossier Center, an NGO in London, have revealed the identities of 18 more Russian diplomats expelled from the EU in April on grounds of espionage.

The group of 18 came from Russia's embassy in The Hague as well as its mission at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Dutch capital.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Nadezhda Matveev published a poem about leaving the Netherlands (Photo: Dossier Center)

It includes Andrei Vedeneev, a third secretary at the Russian embassy, who was likely an FSB domestic intelligence service officer, Dossier Centre said, and who was trained in electronic warfare.

It includes trade attaché Mikhail Milashuk, a suspected GRU military intelligence officer, who also trained in radioelectronics.

Another expelled trade attaché and suspected GRU man, Dmitry Pichugin, used to be a senior policeman in Moscow, where he was said to have helped solve 60 murders and to find over 3,000 missing people, including children.

Ejected trade attaché Boris Mokrov was a former rocket scientist.

Expelled OPCW mission first secretary Ivan Lykov had studied at the Kirov Military Medical Academy in Russia and once wrote a thesis on the mental health of naval officers.

Two other Russian 'diplomats' worked for the SVR foreign intelligence service, and one of them handled counter-espionage — detecting spies in Russia's own ranks in The Hague.

Three military attachés who were also booted out by Dutch authorities were GRU officers, one of whom, Alexei Druzhin, specialised in protection of classified information.

The exposures were first published by Dutch public television channel NOS and Belgian newspaper De Tijd on Thursday (13 October).

Several of the expelled men were highly active on social media despite the sensitivity of their roles, helping Dossier Center to find photos and traces of their personal lives.

The 18 suspected spies were part of a wave of more than 400 expulsions across Europe in reaction to a Russian massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, in April.

EUobserver and Dossier Center previously revealed the names and biographies of 48 suspected spies expelled from Belgium.

The revelations mean they are unlikely to return to high-level overseas espionage missions in future.

One Russian spy ejected by Lithuania, Fyodor Naumkin, a third secretary at the Russian embassy in Vilnius and a GRU major, was subsequently posted to Abkhazia (a Russia-occupied region in Georgia), for instance.

Meanwhile, Dossier Center's research threw up some curious anecdotes.

One of those expelled from The Hague, third secretary and suspected SVR officer Roman Nefedov, had a distinguished father, for example.

Nefedov Sr. was a Russian diplomatic courier in Brazil whose van was once attacked by armed bandits while travelling from the airport to Rio de Janeiro in 2006. He was robbed of his private possessions but escaped with the classified files he was carrying and earned a Medal for Valour.

Dmitry Barabin, a second secretary in The Hague who was expelled in April, got married in the prestigious Beluga restaurant in Moscow, which has a view of the Kremlin, and gave his wife a suitcase full of bundles of US dollars as a wedding gift, Dossier Center's sources said.

The Dutch also kicked out Maxim Matveev, an attaché at the Russian embassy, whose wife, Nadezhda, wrote poetry under the pen name Eva Matvev.

And one month and a half after her husband and she left The Hague she published a poem, entitled Moves, which seemed to speak of how it feels to become persona non grata:

"Moves

Planes, suitcases —

Little meaning, much drama. 

Pity, but will not change life:

change of places and faces. 

Moves, turns

from Saturday to Saturday.

No matter how you hurry forward,

you can't escape from yourself".

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Exposed: Who were Russia's spies at Nato HQ?
  2. Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?
  3. Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

Investigation

Exposed: Who were Russia's spies at Nato HQ?

A lieutenant colonel with top-level Kremlin links, a spy-catcher, and a Big Data specialist - the identities of eight Russians recently expelled by Nato shed light on the espionage threat in Brussels.

Investigation

Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?

A humble "trade representative" from an elite spy unit and a "technician" who did wiretapping — the identities of 21 Russian diplomats kicked out by Belgium help tell the story of how Moscow made Brussels the 'spy capital' of Europe.

Investigation

Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

An IT expert who stirred up anti-EU hatred, an Orientalist, and biological weapons specialists — the profiles of 19 more spies expelled from Belgium in April show what Russia's embassy to the EU was up to.

News in Brief

  1. Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  2. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  3. Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
  4. Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring
  5. EU court: Belgian firm has right to ban Muslim headscarves
  6. Russia isolated in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
  7. Putin: Nord Stream gas could be redirected via Black Sea
  8. Belarus opposition leader: 'Every Russian soldier' must leave

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed
  2. Leaked report: Frontex compared rights officer to 'Khmer Rouge'
  3. Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?
  4. Czech presidency floats Western Balkan visa-free travel ban over irregular migration
  5. Belarus opposition to MEPs: ‘Peace in Europe starts with free Belarus’
  6. Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals
  7. MEPs vote to include nuclear investments under RepowerEU
  8. Big-Agri is pushing for loopholes to keep caged animal farming

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us