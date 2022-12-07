Wednesday

7th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU takes legal action against China over Lithuania

  • EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said 'China violates global trade rules' and 'subjects an EU member state to economic coercion' (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

The EU on Wednesday (7 December) said it has launched legal proceedings against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for alleged restrictions imposed by Beijing on Lithuania's exports.

The EU Commission estimates that China cut trade from the Baltic country by 80 percent this year after Vilnius broke diplomatic custom last December and allowed a Taiwanese office in Lithuania to bear the name Taiwan.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Most countries use the term Chinese Taipei to avoid offending China, which considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory.

After Lithuania's move, China withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador. Vilnius in response has closed its Beijing embassy.

The commission now said it was turning to the WTO and asking it to establish a panel that will resolve the dispute.

"China has applied discriminatory and coercive measures against exports from Lithuania and against exports of EU products containing Lithuanian content," the commission said in a statement.

"Good partners treat each other with respect and should adhere to fair play," EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"It is therefore our duty to stand up for our rights when China violates global trade rules or subjects an EU member state to economic coercion, also affecting our single market," he added.

The EU executive has asked for explanations from Beijing, but it said on Wednesday that "China failed to prove that these bans were justified".

The commission, which represents EU countries in trade affairs, also has a second dispute with China.

That issue concerns the European companies' rights over their high-tech patents, and it has asked for a WTO decision — even though the WTO's highest forum for resolving disputes is currently not functional.

Here, the commission argues that Chinese courts are not protecting the intellectual property of high-tech patent holders, as Beijing is preventing these companies from protecting their technologies in non-Chinese courts.

China said it regrets the EU move on the two issues.

"China has always managed foreign trade in a manner consistent with WTO rules, continued to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, and strived to create a favourable environment for innovation and business operations," the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

However, the commission said that Chinese customs authorities have rejected a number of Lithuanian imports, and had "suddenly formalised complete import bans on alcohol, beef, dairy, logs, and peat shipped from Lithuania."

Lithuania exported around €200m worth of produce to China annually before this year.

The EU executive is worried that China's move will discourage companies from doing business with Lithuania, to avoid becoming a target for Chinese restrictions.

The commission now expects the dispute to be heard by the WTO on 20 December or late January, and it would take a year for the organisation to reach a decision.

The EU has increasingly been viewing China as a systemic rival.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also led EU leaders to express concern about too much economic reliance on China.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions
  2. Lithuania only EU state to back Pelosi on Taiwan
  3. Time to stop China's economic hostage-taking of Lithuania
  4. Lithuania seeks EU protection from Chinese bullying

Opinion

Time to stop China's economic hostage-taking of Lithuania

Simply opening the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, sparked a large-scale expansion of China's economic warfare against democracies. China's actions amount to a fundamental attack on the DNA of the European Union: the internal market.

Column

Autocrats make us all less secure

How should democratic states co-operate with authoritarian governments in the future? My organisation, Democracy Reporting International, has studied the security strategies of 13 democratic governments to understand how they see this relationship.

Opinion

Serbia now has no choice but to join EU sanctions on Russia

Vladimir Putin himself is somewhat suspicious of Serbia's leader, as are most who deal with the opaque Aleksandar Vucic. The Russian president has preferred to keep his Serbian counterpart compliant, via a tight rein of annually-reviewed gas pricing.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  4. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  5. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  6. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Latest News

  1. EU takes legal action against China over Lithuania
  2. EU Commission shoring up children's rights of same-sex parents
  3. The military-industrial complex cashing-in on the Ukraine war
  4. EU delays Hungary funds decision, as Budapest vetoes Ukraine aid
  5. Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout
  6. Autocrats make us all less secure
  7. Big Agri's lies: green EU farming not to blame for food insecurity
  8. German top court declares €800bn EU recovery fund 'legal'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us