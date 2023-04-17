Monday

17th Apr 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Names thrown in hat for next EU sanctions on Russia

  • Ukrainian forces firing at Russian positions in Bakhmut, south-east Ukraine, on 15 March 2023 (Photo: Evhenii Maloletka)

By

Listen to article

EU countries are facing pressure to strike a "hammer blow" against Russia with new sanctions after their last "mosquito bite".

Ideas for what to blacklist in the 11th round of anti-war measures are already being whispered by diplomats to the European Commission in Brussels in meetings called "confessionals" in EU jargon.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Ukraine's former EU ambassador Kostiantyn Yelisieiev (c) at the EU Council in Brussels in 2017 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

The new list is expected "in the near future and is likely to feature many names, as with previous packages," an EU official said.

The last round, in February, added 121 individuals and entities to what is now a rogue's gallery of more than 1,600 Russian names.

It also added another €11bn of embargoes to a pile of €130bn worth of previous trade bans.

But for those at the centre of the war there's still plenty left to do.

"The 11th package of sanctions should be a hammer blow, not a mosquito bite like the 10th," Ukraine's former EU ambassador, Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, told EUobserver from Kyiv on Friday (14 April).

"Every euro they [Russia] earn is spent on producing weapons," he said.

Given the feverish wartime politics inside Russia, the EU should focus on sectoral, rather than personal sanctions, Yelisieiev said.

To "hit Russia where it hurts", Europe should block Russian pipeline and liquid gas exports and ban its nuclear giant Rosatom, he said.

"There's a need to reduce the liquidity of Russian gold and currency reserves by limiting trade in Russian diamonds, gold, and other precious metals," he added.

Russian banks should also be locked out of the normal business world, Ukrainian MP Alex Goncharenko said.

"The EU should disconnect all Russian and Belarusian banks from Swift [a global bank-transfer grid], first of all Gazprombank [which handles Russian gas sales]," Goncharenko said.

On the personal front, the MP redoubled his previous appeal for the EU to list Russia's richest man — steel baron Vladimir Lisin — on grounds his NLMK firm supplies metal for Russian tanks. Lisin denies the accusation.

The EU should also blacklist Russian orthodox church head Patriarch Kirill, who sanctified the war, for "symbolic" value, Goncharenko added.

The Rosatom ban idea is being pressed by Lithuania ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting on 24 April, which will be devoted to Ukraine, including on Western arms deliveries.

Estonia is pushing for action against people involved in Russia sanctions-busting, after the UK listed two Cypriots and the US hit four Turkish firms for the same reason.

But no one is talking of a major escalation in EU economic warfare of the type being called for from Kyiv.

Diplomats expect the haggling over names to begin this week when the EU Commission circulates it first draft list following the "confessional" talks.

Russia-friendly Hungary has vetoed Rosatom and Kirill sanctions in the past. Belgium has protected Lisin and Russian diamond firms who do business there.

Austrian, French, and Italian banks also do billions of euros a year of business in Russia, in a sign of the half-hearted mood in leading EU capitals.

Meanwhile, the EU, last week, added Russian mercenary group Wagner to its Ukraine blacklist, on grounds it "spearheaded" Russian "aggression" in the war.

This "signals the EU's strong determination to stand up for its interests and values, and to take tangible action against those threatening international peace and security and breaching international law," an EU foreign service spokesperson said.

Vladimir Kara-Murza

But if that's true, Europe shouldn't forget the criminality of the Russian regime against its own people, campaigners said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has crushed dissent at home, putting some 540 political prisoners in his jails.

His latest high-profile victim is Vladimir Kara-Murza, a disabled dissident, who faces 25 years in prison in conditions that risk amounting to a death sentence, according to a cross-party group of 70 MEPs.

Kara-Murza's "rapidly deteriorating health", as well as the health of other jailed activists Alexei Gornikov and Alexei Navalny, needed "high-level engagement and international advocacy to prevent loss of life," they warned in a letter to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on 6 April.

The EU should start by blacklisting the 28 Russian officials linked to the Kara-Murza case on human-rights grounds on top of the 11th round of Ukraine-linked sanctions, they urged.

The EU needed to "dispel the rumours that Europe has reached the bottom of her sanctions potential," Yelisieiev, the former Ukrainian ambassador, who is now a soldier, said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Blood vodka? Russian firm opens distillery on EU doorstep
  2. Russian liquid gas sales to EU jump despite war
  3. EU figures show intensity of Russia-Ukraine artillery war
  4. The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

Opinion

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

Opinion

The threat from Russia's fleet of 'ghost tankers'

Russia's shadow fleet not only helps the Kremlin subvert European sanctions. It is also a serious threat to Europe's marine environment. Many Russian tankers are elderly and substandard vessels with questionable insurance and safety standards.

Opinion

Are EU deforestation rules about recolonising the Global South?

The EU deforestation regulation is about how to force other nations, especially in the Gobal South, to follow EU rules to protect its own products — and is not about real concern for the environment, writes Indonesia's ambassador to Germany.

Latest News

  1. Names thrown in hat for next EU sanctions on Russia
  2. EU asylum relocation scheme struggles to deliver
  3. Austria's 'Job Guarantee' - same price, better outcomes
  4. EU needs land reform to stop Big Agri swallowing up small farms
  5. Two oligarchs who fled Moldova in crosshairs for EU sanctions
  6. EU bill to fight child sex abuse may overload police, finds study
  7. The threat from Russia's fleet of 'ghost tankers'
  8. AI has escaped the 'sandbox' — can it still be regulated?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  2. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  3. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us