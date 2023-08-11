Saturday

12th Aug 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Soldiers, mushrooms, and migrants: Poland heads for elections

  • Belarus pushed thousands of migrants into Poland in 2021, with numbers on the rise again (Photo: Telegram)

By

Listen to article

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has launched its re-election campaign by sending 10,000 soldiers to the Belarus border and claiming the EU will stop Polish people from picking mushrooms.

The election date — 15 October — was officially announced by Polish president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday (8 August).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • PiS party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland is also to hold a referendum on the same day, on issues including EU migrant-relocation.

And the PiS campaign to extend its eight-year rule began in earnest on Thursday, when defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish radio he was stationing 10,000 troops "closer to the border with Belarus to scare the aggressor so that they do not dare to attack us".

The decision comes after Belarusian military helicopters violated Polish airspace last week and thousands of Russian Wagner group mercenaries set up camp in Poland's neighbour, frightening Polish people.

The PiS show of force also draws attention to increasing numbers of African and Middle Eastern migrants coming via Belarus into Poland and the wider EU — there were 19,000 attempted crossings so far this year, compared to 16,000 in all of 2022.

But the border was already being defended by some 2,000 soldiers and 5,000 border guards as well a 186-km long metal wall.

And the nebulous timeframe and location of Blaszczak's 10,000-man deployment also suggests a political gesture — to amplify the idea of an imminent threat, which PiS is strong enough to handle.

For his part, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki had also been talking up the allegedly mounting danger from Belarus in the days prior to Duda's election-date announcement.

And the PiS party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński, is turning up the euroscepticism and Germanophobia that his party uses to woo its base, alongside security scaremongering, racism, homophobia, and misogyny.

Kaczyński claimed at a political rally in Chełm, near the Ukraine border, on 6 August that EU-led privatisation of forests will mean Poles can no longer pick mushrooms in future — a cherished national pastime, with the mushroom-picking season falling at the same time as the 15 October vote.

"We have this freedom. We can go mushroom picking ... This is part of our freedom and we will not let this freedom be taken away from us," he said.

Kaczyński also played to Poland's historical trauma of Nazi and Soviet-era oppression.

"Do you know who has the greatest influence in Brussels? Exactly, Germany. And we would have to go from living under one shoe from the east [the Soviet Union] to the other shoe from the west," he said.

Meanwhile, most of the referendum questions are yet to be revealed.

Its main concern will be wether Poles accept mandatory EU migrant-relocation quotas, as Europe's front-line states, such as Italy and Greece, struggle to process tens of thousands of asylum claims a year.

But Kaczyński said on Thursday one additional question will be: "Do you support the sale of national companies?".

"The Germans want to install Tusk in Poland, so that he sells off our common wealth," Kaczyński added, referring to former Polish prime minister and EU Council president Donald Tusk — his party's main electoral rival.

Kaczyński's mushroom line met with ridicule from Tusk and other opposition MPs.

"Kaczyński declared that the freedom of mushroom picking is at stake in these elections. I feel a bit strange having such a rival," Tusk said.

But if the security scares are harder to dismiss due to the genuine risk that the Ukraine war could spillover into Nato territory, then Kaczyński's mushrooms also struck a nerve.

The word "mushroom" trended top and higher on Google searches by Poles the following day than "Ukraine" or "inflation", according to research by Poland's Wprost magazine.

Pollsters are predicting the nationalist-populist PiS will win with 35 percent of the vote, compared to Tusk's conservative Civic Platform party on 30 percent.

They're also saying the far-right Confederation of Freedom and Independence Party, led by Janusz Korwin-Mikke, will come in third with up to 13 percent, in a further blow to Poland's image in EU circles.

Korwin-Mikke, who is pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian despite the war, was also fined by the European Parliament in his time as an MEP for a sexist tirade (claiming women were less intelligent than men) and for doing a Nazi salute in a dig at his German peers.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. How Poland and Romania are using €4bn in EU funds for gas
  2. Poland and Hungary still lagging, says annual EU rule-of-law report
  3. EU leaders sideline Hungary and Poland over migration
EU leaders sideline Hungary and Poland over migration

EU leaders at their summit on Friday sidelined Poland and Hungary over a wider dispute on migration and asylum. Slovenia's prime minister Robert Golob explicitly laid most of the blame on Budapest.

Column

What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?

The governments that spend all that money on the OSCE? They shrugged and sent congratulatory telegrams to Turkey's president Erdoğan regardless. Same in Poland: twice the OSCE found its elections violated international norms for democratic elections. Reaction? Zero.

Latest News

  1. Soldiers, mushrooms, and migrants: Poland heads for elections
  2. Fermenting a revolution
  3. The plant-based meat market is starting to sizzle in Europe
  4. Lethal week for EU-bound migrants, as 68 more people die
  5. After the alt–protein hype: a venture capitalist's perspective
  6. How 'Big Meat' lobbies Brussels to keep carnivore status quo
  7. Microchip factory to forge 'even closer' EU-Taiwan ties
  8. Andy Zynga, CEO of EIT Food, talks to EUobserver

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us