Monday

18th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Analysis

Takeaways from the Serbian election

  • Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić has established a combination of autocracy and democracy — a so-called "hybrid regime" — whose efficiency is now evidenced by the latest election result (Photo: European Union)

By

Listen to article

The result of Sunday's (17 December) Serbian elections will enable the country's president Aleksandar Vučić to dispel the narrative that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is in decline.

Based on the projections of the Ipsos/CeSID pollster, the party is set to win around 47 percent of the vote, about four percent more than in the previous parliamentary election, held last year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Vučić, who was the president of SNS until this year and remains its de facto leader, abruptly decided to call early elections in September. His motivations for doing so have not been entirely clear.

Some analysts interpreted the decision as an attempt to delay the implementation of Serbia's obligations in the EU-mediated normalisation process with Kosovo. Others interpreted it in terms of domestic politics, as a tactical move to create positive momentum for the party heading into tricky local elections next year.

Whatever the reason, few careful observers of Serbian politics expected SNS to lose. The party has dominated the Serbian political scene for more than a decade, winning above 40 percent of the vote in each election since 2014.

The main question was whether SNS would be able to score a better result than in 2022, when it won 43 percent (down several percentage points compared to the previous election). Another drop of support, even a modest one, would have fed into the narrative of a slow but steady decline of the party after so many years in power.

In fact, the opposite scenario has happened — SNS improved its result. New SNS voters seem to have defected mostly from its junior coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), which saw its support almost cut in half compared to 2022.

SNS and SPS, the former party of Slobodan Milošević, have been ruling the country together since 2012 and, according to most analyses, share a pool of voters. Last year, many voters SNS lost went to SPS; now, the reverse is the case.

During the campaign, SNS promised better living standards, including a €1,400 average monthly salary by the year 2027 (the current average is around €730) and handed out financial assistance to various social groups amidst the rising costs of living. Vučić particularly emphasised that the party would take more care of ordinary citizens.

"Some people told me 'I voted for you in the presidential election last year, but I was angry at a local party official, so I voted for somebody else in the parliamentary election'", he said repeatedly on the campaign trail, pledging more care for people's needs in the future.

Unfair electoral conditions

Effective campaigning was just one side of the SNS's success. The other was increasingly unfair electoral conditions. In all recent elections, observers noted the media dominance by the ruling party, pressures on voters and widespread abuse of public offices for conducting political campaigns.

These issues were once again on display during this snap election, with Serbian election watchdog CRTA finding that the ruling parties received 75 percent of the prime-time media coverage, while the opposition received only 25 percent.

Election day itself was marred with serious accusations of irregularities by the opposition, which are yet to receive an investigation.

The strong showing of SNS overshadowed the result of the Serbia Against Violence gropuing, a large coalition of pro-EU opposition parties.

Named after the anti-violence protests that broke out following two mass shootings in May, the coalition won more than 23 percent of the votes, according to projections. It is the best result of the opposition since SNS came to power in 2012.

Despite this fact, however, opposition voters were left disappointed. The years of polarisation, largely created by the ruling party, and the lack of success in any recent election, have left them dissatisfied with anything but an outright victory.

Nevertheless, this was never a realistic prospect in these elections.

The opposition put the spotlight on the fight against corruption, organised crime, authoritarianism and violence, all of which it attributed to the ruling party. However, as the results of these and previous elections show, these messages only work for a limited electorate, which is likely to vote for the opposition.

The most fluctuating part of the electorate remained the nationalist and pro-Russian opposition. Overall, these parties won around 15 percent of the vote.

Consipiracy kingmaker

A breakthrough result was achieved by the list around Branimir Nestorović, a pulmonologist doctor who came to prominence in 2020 for downplaying the seriousness of Covid-19 and then subsequently promoting various conspiracy theories. His list includes several frequent guests on popular YouTube channels focusing on current affairs from the conspiracy worldview.

Nestorović, whose list won almost five percent of the vote, is currently in the position of a kingmaker in the Serbian capital city, Belgrade, where a snap election was also held. While no list won the outright majority, SNS is projected in the first place, with around 38 percent of the vote, four percent more than the "Serbia Against Violence".

Even though Nestorović's political ambitions are unclear, it seems more likely at the moment for SNS to keep power by making a deal with councillors elected on his list.

The election was a victory for the status quo.

Vučić, whose presidential term expires in 2027, will hold on to power, backed by yet another parliamentary majority. He is expected to maintain his preferred foreign policy of balancing between east and west as long as he has the space to do it.

On the issue of Kosovo, Vučić has so far attempted to avoid major decisions such as openly recognising its independence, all the while making a series of smaller concessions in the dialogue.

In domestic politics, he has established a combination of autocracy and democracy — a so-called "hybrid regime" — whose efficiency is also evidenced by the latest election result.

Author bio

Aleksandar Ivković is the editor of Serbia Elects, a portal powered by European Western Balkans, based in Belgrade.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. The best deal Kosovo and Serbia can get
  2. EU appetite growing for sanctions on Serbia
  3. Serbia, 20 years after a sniper's bullet killed Zoran Dindic
  4. Serbia set to "significantly align itself with EU visa policy"

Opinion

The best deal Kosovo and Serbia can get

The newly-proposed scheme, presented by five European and US envoys in separate meetings with Albin Kurti and Aleksandar Vučić, would end the unstable and violence-prone situation of Serbia and Kosovo asserting overlapping sovereignty in northern Kosovo.

EU appetite growing for sanctions on Serbia

The political appetite for EU sanctions on Serbia is growing, after Belgrade's response to a dramatic attack in Kosovo. Croatia has joined eight other EU states calling for action, according to diplomatic sources.

Opinion

Georgia needs EU membership — despite its government

Of course, EU membership does not guarantee free expression or lasting democratic progress. But Georgia's current suppression of free speech and cultural independence extends well beyond the culture ministry.'

Latest News

  1. Takeaways from the Serbian election
  2. Repairing the arts in Poland after eight years of PiS
  3. Migration files and fiscal rules in focus This WEEK
  4. New era? How young MEPs influence EU decision-making
  5. Austrian bank under pressure, as Vienna lifts EU-sanctions veto
  6. Austria bankers still blocking EU sanctions on Russia
  7. EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war
  8. EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us