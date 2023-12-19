Wednesday

20th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Houthi attacks on cargo ships risk regional conflict, says EU

  • November takeover of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship by Houthi fighters (Photo: Houthis)

By

Listen to article

Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis risks destabilising the region, says the European Union.

"This is an unacceptable violation of international law, this presents threats to maritime security and to security and peace in the region as well," said Peter Stano, EU foreign policy spokesperson.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (19 December), Stano also said the attacks require an international response.

He also said the European Union is currently discussing options and how best to "adapt our response to this unacceptable behaviour by Houthis."

The escalation is part of a wider response by Yemen's pro-Palestinian Houthis to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The militants had vowed to continue the attacks "until the Israeli aggression stops", sparking fears of a greater regional conflict that will draw more bloodshed.

On Monday, the US announced a 10-nation coalition to curtail Houthi missile and drone attacks against the cargo vessels.

EU countries France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain figure among the coalition, codenamed Operation Prosperity Guardian.

But the Houthis appear unfazed.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the US-backed coalition would make no difference.

"[It] will not prevent us from continuing our military operations until the crimes of genocide in Gaza are stopped," he said on Tuesday.

He also warned that the US military move would expand the scope of the conflict.

The Red Sea is linked to the Mediterranean by the Suez Canal. Some 12 percent of the world shipping traffic transits through the canal.

But the attacks means some cargo vessels are now opting for the much longer east-west route. The 36-day trip bends around the southern tip of Africa, possibly driving up spot crude prices.

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Tuesday announced it would pause all vessels bound for the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Yemen foreign minister to EU: to stop the war, talk to Iran
  2. EU ambivalent on UN probe into Saudi slaughter of migrants
  3. EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war

Analysis

Takeaways from the Serbian election

Despite the best opposition result in years, Aleksandar Vučić scores crucial victory in the Serbian election. Election day itself was marred with serious accusations of irregularities by the opposition, which are yet to receive an investigation.

Opinion

Georgia needs EU membership — despite its government

Of course, EU membership does not guarantee free expression or lasting democratic progress. But Georgia's current suppression of free speech and cultural independence extends well beyond the culture ministry.'

Latest News

  1. Even dead Russians could stay on EU blacklists
  2. Non-EU workers to fill gaps 'not a plan', warns union boss
  3. Houthi attacks on cargo ships risk regional conflict, says EU
  4. How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?
  5. Landmark EU case to test Musk's X on toxic content
  6. NGOs: EU asylum overhaul will create 'cruel system'
  7. Takeaways from the Serbian election
  8. Repairing the arts in Poland after eight years of PiS

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us