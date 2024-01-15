Monday

15th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat

  • The EU's finance ministers are set to discuss the Brussels response to the creation of the new authority on Monday and Tuesday (Photo: DFATD | MAECD)

By

Listen to article

EU ministers face a race against time to decide on whether to work with a new UN authority on international tax policy, that many believe could superceed the work done by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development — most of whose members are EU states.

The EU and the UK were blindsided by a vote to establish a UN tax convention, tabled by Nigeria on behalf of the Africa Group at the UN, which was passed by 125 votes to 48.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The bloc's finance ministers are set to discuss the EU response to the creation of the new authority on Monday and Tuesday (15 and 16 January). However, they are unlikely to have made a decision before 15 January — the deadline for submitting nominations for members of the committee that will steer negotiations.

The first meetings on the new authority and its mandate will be held in New York in late February.

Some officials say that the EU cannot boycott the process because this would be taken as a sign of bad faith by developing countries who accused the EU and UK of 'neo-colonialism' during the debates in New York that preceded the UN vote.

Developing countries have become increasingly critical of the OECD — which does not have any African members — and its slow progress on international tax policy, pointing to the $50bn [€45.6bn] that is lost to their treasuries in illicit financial flows each year.

Countries from south-east Asia, South America and the Middle East voted en bloc with African states to support the resolution.

But geopolitics was also a factor. Russia, Belarus, China and North Korea — not normally associated with commitments to financial transparency — were among those to support the new UN body to score a political win against the West.

Duplicate OECD work?

Officials involved in the talks in New York ahead of the vote say that European states, and France and the non-EU UK in particular, were outmanoeuvred by African officials on the detail, and fell back on arguments that G77 concerns could be addressed via more aid and support for capacity building.

The main argument by the EU, US, UK and Japan against a UN tax authority is that it would duplicate the work of the Paris-based OECD. Others contend that the UN lacks the technical expertise or resources to perform the role.

Back in November 2022, countries agreed by consensus at the UN to lay the groundwork for the creation of an intergovernmental UN Tax Process.

EU finance ministers recommended in October that the bloc support "working at the UN on a non-binding multilateral agenda."

A more ambitious process setting binding rules "would risk leading to duplicate ongoing or completed international work linked to the existing global tax framework… This would be time-consuming for all jurisdictions," said EU finance ministers.

That stance contradicted a European Parliament resolution last June which supported a UN tax convention to tackle tax evasion and illicit financial flows following the revelations in the 'Pandora Papers'.

France and Germany against

France, which hosts the OECD and over 3,000 of its employers in Paris, has been leading EU opposition to the new tax body, along with Germany.

Any agreements that emerge from the UN convention process will rely on the buy-in of national governments if they are to be enforced in law,

Insiders say that Brussels is split, though the bloc's official position is still that the OECD is the best forum for international tax policy.

Central and eastern European countries complain that the corporate tax rules set by the OECD are biased in favour of countries where large multinationals are headquartered such as the US, UK, France and Germany.

For their part, a group of Scandinavian and south European countries have expressed their dissatisfaction with the level of corporate revenues currently being generated.

"During the negotiations at the UN, we heard that the EU was trying to kill the process and not negotiating in good faith. This is deeply concerning, not least since the EU is officially committed to global tax cooperation and actually has a strong economic interest in more global action to stop tax havens," Tove Maria Ryding, tax coordinator at the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad), told EUobserver.

"A UN Tax Convention would be the first truly global agreement to stop international tax dodging, and we think the EU should welcome it — not boycott it," she added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
  2. Global 'billionaires tax' could raise €236bn, report finds
  3. Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax
  4. Report: Tax richest 0.5%, raise €213bn for EU coffers
Global 'billionaires tax' could raise €236bn, report finds

The EU-funded research lab proposes a global minimum two-percent annual tax — levied on the wealth, rather than income, of the world's 2,756 richest people (who pay far less tax than ordinary citizens relative to their income)

Opinion

Moldova's Sandu will need EU help in 2024

The EU cannot afford to underestimate Russia's ability to interfere in Moldova's internal affairs, particularly in light of autumn's pivotal presidential elections.

Latest News

  1. EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat
  2. Belgian PM in Strasbourg, fiscal rules, and Davos This WEEK
  3. EU's five biggest billionaires' wealth surges 76 percent
  4. Brexit, the EU Medicines Agency and Orbán's think-tank
  5. EU raises Cyprus NGO bombing with authorities during visit
  6. Italy's Alpine paradise dark side: gentrification, far-right alliances
  7. Why EU and Arab governments are uneasy on Palestine protests
  8. Moldova's Sandu will need EU help in 2024

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us