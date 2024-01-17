Wednesday

17th Jan 2024

Spanish abstention clears way for EU naval mission in Red Sea

EU countries have provisionally agreed to launch a Red Sea naval mission alongside the US after Spain showed it wouldn't stand in the way.

"There seems to be a large degree of consensus among member states on the need to act quickly and pragmatically," an EU diplomat said, following ambassadors' talks in Brussels on Tuesday (16 January).

"Spain did not take the floor at all. Seems they're aiming at a constructive abstention," they said.

A second EU diplomat said there was "broad support for the mission ... very strong support", but that some Nordic states were still assessing details.

The preferred option was a mission with a wide area of operations, stretching from the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, diplomats said.

The EU mission, which is to contain at least three frigates, will be tasked with accompanying merchant vessels, preventing attacks by Houthi fighters, and surveillance.

It will be bolted on to an existing EU maritime surveillance mission based in Abu Dhabi in the UAE and called Agenor.

It will also cooperate closely with a US-led naval coalition called Prosperity Guardian.

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen began harassing merchant ships with drones, missiles, and small boats last October.

They are "skilled navigators" who are "good at escaping detection" and who've showed their prowess by striking at ships quite far out at sea, said Edmund Fitton-Brown, the UK's former ambassador to Yemen.

They are also "cruel ... gat-chewers" who "love to fight" and who stand to gain prestige and money by wreaking havoc with the world economy in the name of solidarity with Gaza, Fitton-Brown told EUobserver.

The Spanish defence minister Margarita Robles said last Friday Spain wouldn't take part "out of a sense of responsibility and commitment to peace".

Italy, France, and Spain also declined to sign a US statement backing American and British airstrikes on Houthi bases last week.

And Qatar fuelled the narrative that a Western naval build-up could be counterproductive.

"We need to address the central issue, which is Gaza in order to get everything else defused...if we are just focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issues, [solutions] will be temporary," Qatar's prime minister, sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The US and UK airstrikes against the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, created "a high risk of further escalation and further expansion of" the conflict, he said.

But the EU foreign service said Europe had a softer image than the US in the region.

This was due to Europe's "history of a balanced and careful approach [in Middle East diplomacy] with values that should establish a safer environment to de-escalate", the EU foreign service said in its Red Sea mission proposal.

EU military advisors in Brussels will flesh out the initial plan before first talks by foreign ministers on 22 January and with a view to launching the operation by March.

"The idea is to have a European mission that can be operational as soon as possible," Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in Rome on Wednesday.

"Then, certainly, decisions will be made, but the political decision for us must be taken by next Monday," he said.

The initial plan spoke of "at least three anti-air destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities for at least one year", as well as "airborne early-warning capabilities", and with "satellite support".

France, Germany, and Italy are expected to lead the way, with Germany to send a frigate called the F-124 Gessen, according to German media.

France already has one frigate, the Languedoc, in the area, under national command, which shot down Houthi drones using surface-air-missiles on 10 December.

Italy also has one frigate, the Virginio Fasan, in the region, equipped with rapid-fire guns and guided ammunition cannons.

Belgium, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, and non-EU state Norway already take part in Agenor.

