Wednesday

14th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

France joins UK, Belgium in European bans on Israeli settlers

  • Paris said: 'Colonisation [of the West Bank] is illegal under international law and must stop' (Photo: cedric.chan)

By

Listen to article

France has joined the UK and Belgium in banning violent Israeli settlers, but it might take an Israeli attack on Rafah before EU-level action.

France imposed a national entry ban on 28 Israeli settlers on Tuesday (13 February), whom its foreign ministry said were "guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It didn't name them, but warned of a surge in aggression in the West Bank since the Gaza war began and said settlers were "incompatible with the creation of a viable Palestinian state" after the war ends.

Belgium has also imposed a travel ban on extremist Israeli settlers, its state secretary for asylum and migration confirmed to EUobserver in January.

Belgium didn't name them or say how many it banned.

The French announcement came as Israel prepares to attack Rafah in southern Gaza, where Israel has kettled 1.4 million Palestinian refugees and where Israeli air-strikes have killed dozens of people since the weekend.

The EU and US have urged Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to go ahead, using strident terms.

The UK joined France in putting pressure on Israel by imposing a visa ban and asset-freeze on four Israeli settlers also on Tuesday.

Britain named them — Moshe Sharvit, Yinon Levi, Zvi Bar Yosef, and Ely Federman. Bar Yosef, for instance, was guilty of "twice threatening at gunpoint young [Palestinian] families having a picnic", the British foreign ministry said.

And even Israel's staunchest ally, the US, publicly blacklisted four Israeli settlers on 1 February, in wider efforts to cool Netanyahu's belligerence.

France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are pushing for an EU-level ban on 12 extremist settlers on grounds of egregious human-rights abuses.

Meanwhile, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain are the member states most critical of Netanyahu's conduct of the Gaza war, in which Israel has killed some 28,500 Palestinians, most of them children and women.

Israel's EU critics haven't imposed national-level settler bans on the French or Belgian model in favour of a collective European move, diplomats said.

But Israel's old EU allies, the Czech republic and Hungary, are refusing to even talk about this in the EU Council for the time being, meaning it's unlikely to be in place when EU foreign ministers next meet to take big decisions — in Brussels on 19 February.

The Czechs have signalled they might change their mind, if the EU made clear Israeli settlers were not morally equivalent to Hamas when compiling the blacklist.

The Gaza war came after Palestinian group Hamas, which rules Gaza, killed some 1,200 Israelis and took around 200 hostages on 7 October last year.

The Hungarian veto would be easier for the rest of the EU to break if Budapest stood alone, one EU diplomat said.

The Czechs and Hungarians would also come under more pressure to back down in the event of a devastating Israeli assault on Rafah, the EU source added.

The EU would "definitely" impose the settler blacklist if there was such an escalation, the diplomat said.

The EU is drafting a long-term pace plan with Arab states, including Egypt and Jordan, based on a two-state solution.

But there are fears Netanyahu might seize control of Gaza after forcing out Palestinians in massive numbers.

The Israeli settler population in the West Bank jumped to 517,407 in 2023 from 502,991 in 2022, according to a report based on Israeli government figures published on Sunday.

The West Bank-settler population grew by 15 percent over the past five years and would pass 600,000 before 2030, the report said.

About 200,000 more settlers also live in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Czechs and Hungary still delay EU's Israeli-settler blacklist
  2. Ireland and Spain seek 'urgent review' of EU-Israel trade deal
EU commission silent on Israeli evidence into UNRWA

Asked if they had received any evidence from the Israelis, the European Commission skirted the question. Instead, they said it is up to Israel to communicate if and with whom they shared the evidence.

Column

Putin — the man who failed Russia

By plunging Russia into his nefarious campaign against neighbouring Ukraine, not only did Putin wreak havoc on the Ukrainian nation, he also inflicted a historical wound on Russia itself — a wound whose repercussions will echo through generations of Russians.

Latest News

  1. Why is abortion still illegal in Malta in 2024?
  2. New EU sanctions: Lukashenko also stealing Ukraine's children
  3. Ireland and Spain seek 'urgent review' of EU-Israel trade deal
  4. Podcast: Trump, Nato, EU top jobs, migration
  5. Why EU should take action against Agri-oligopoly
  6. France joins UK, Belgium in European bans on Israeli settlers
  7. Tax avoidance and VAT gap on menu for future EU revenue
  8. Putin — the man who failed Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us