If there is one point of agreement between the US intelligence community and the space policy community, it's the seemingly low confidence in recent warnings about Russia readying a nuclear weapon for orbit.

At the very least it would violate the UN's 1967 Outer Space Treaty, one of the few agreements that keeps nuclear weapons in check. At most, it would be impractical and dangerous.

"Insane" is the less than technical term many researchers have used to describe such an effort. If in the service of attacking satellites, setting off a nuclear weapon in space would be a kind of murder-suicide: Inflicting unpredictable damage on your assets in the process of taking out the other's — also with unpredictable results. In an orbital village of the blind, there would be little way to ensure you could emerge as the proverbial one-eyed king.

"It just seems so out of character for them, and it doesn't seem to have any strategic value," Daniel Porras, a space lawyer and global fellow at the European Space Policy Institute, said, referring to the Russians, with whom he has worked on space policy.

Pooling publicly available data, the best guess that he and a network of researchers have come up with is not a space-based platform for a nuclear weapon, but one with a nuclear power source. That is something Russia has real-world experience with, and it is not an explicit violation of the Outer Space Treaty.

US officials, as first reported by The New York Times, say their intelligence points to exactly that, prompting it to brief allies and ask intermediaries like India and China to dissuade Russia from such a move.

Regardless of what, if anything, Russia is planning, "this is not a good development by any means," Porras said, because it "creates chaos for the UN dialogues going on right now to create frameworks for new security, new space traffic management, all of that stuff."

"It's really disruptive," he added.

Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, has been developing a "nuclear space tug" since at least 2010, according to Russian state media, with a 2030 target to test it in orbit. The dicey part is its dual-use nature. Ostensibly designed for scientific and exploration purposes, such a tug could also have military uses like taking out satellites or jamming communications.

The European Union, eager to bolster its own defence policy and power projection, has recognized the "need to enhance the resilience of EU space assets," an official from the European Defence Agency said.

"Given the dual-use nature of many space systems, an approach that reduces space threats through responsible behaviour is the most pragmatic and immediate way forward to improve space security today, supported by relevant monitoring capabilities," added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The blurring of the line between civilian and military tools is nothing new. Nor is the ability to disrupt an adversary's command-and-control infrastructure, which governments do not need a new space-based weapon to do. That has led analysts to scratch their heads over what's behind the latest alarm.

"It's kind of frustrating because we're trying to figure out what's going on," Victoria Samson, the chief director of space security and stability for Secure World Foundation, said. "It's just such a jaw-droppingly bad idea for anyone to set off a nuclear weapon in orbit."

High-altitude nuclear tests during the Cold War fried satellites and caused widespread power outages on earth. That was a time when everyday life relied far less on space-based systems than it does today.

Sign up for EUobserver’s daily newsletter All the stories we publish, sent at 7.30 AM. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

"Countries like to use counter-space capabilities that are temporary in effect, that are reversible," Samson said. "Using a nuclear weapon in orbit, I mean there's just none of that, right? I mean there is no deniability there. It's not temporary. It's not reversible."

Mixed messages

European officials have echoed the incredulity but also expressed concern. The matter loomed large at the Munich Security Conference, which convened last month just as the allegations of Russia's orbital intentions first came to light.

"If somebody calculates rationally, nobody would employ such a weapon in space," Major General Michael Traut, who leads Germany's nascent space command, said during the conference.

The command is part of increased NATO efforts "adapting to challenges in space," an alliance official said, declining to be named due to internal media restrictions. Ben Hodges, a retired lieutenant general who led US Army Europe until 2017, said that improved intelligence sharing means whatever the US has on Russian space ambitions "would not have been a surprise actually to our allies — to some of our allies."

Russian president Vladimir Putin has explicitly denied any interest in deploying nuclear weapons in space, calling US allegations "unfounded." At the same time, he has repeatedly rattled his nuclear sabre.

The mixed messages are part of a transparency-ambiguity balance integral to nuclear deterrence, says Dmitry Stefanovich, who studies the role of nuclear strategy in global security as a research fellow at the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations, which is part of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

A nuclear power wants its threat to be transparent enough to be credible, but ambiguous enough to keep the other side guessing. Transparency — especially of a new system such as a space-based weapon — requires testing, "because if it fails, well, it will be a strategic problem," he said. "A nuclear weapon is definitely very frightening. But how usable is it? That's why I still have serious doubts about how true is," Stefanovich said.

The public disclosure of US intelligence claims could bolster the case for confronting Russia more aggressively, at a moment when Western support for Ukraine appears to be flagging. It also has the potential to aggrandize Putin, regardless of his actual capabilities or intentions.

"The profit would be that people remember that Russia is actually quite a capable military power," Stefanovich said.