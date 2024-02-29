Putin's nuclear riposte to Macron fails to impress EU diplomats

Russian president Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threat was meant to maximise Western division over French remarks on Nato, but contained little new, Kremlin-watchers say.

"Now they have started talking about the possibility of deploying Nato military contingents to Ukraine," said Putin in a state-of-the-nation speech at Gostinyy Dvor, a historic building near the Red Square in Moscow, on Thursday (29 February).

"They must grasp that we also have weapons … capable of striking tar...