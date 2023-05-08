Frontex continues operation after Russian jet interception

The EU's border agency Frontex says it will continue its operations over the Black Sea after a Russian SU 35 fighter jet intercepted its Polish patrol plane.

Polish authorities have since grounded the propeller plane under a Romanian-led operation coordinated by Frontex.

"Together with the Romanian authorities, we're assessing our patrolling plans to assure the safety of our crews," said the Warsaw-based agency, in an email on Monday (8 May).

One source told EUobserver that ...