A Russian jet fighter intercepted the Polish Border Guard aircraft - Turbolet L-410 - over the Black Sea (Photo: Straż Graniczna)

Frontex continues operation after Russian jet interception

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex says it will continue its operations over the Black Sea after a Russian SU 35 fighter jet intercepted its Polish patrol plane.

Polish authorities have since grounded the propeller plane under a Romanian-led operation coordinated by Frontex.

"Together with the Romanian authorities, we're assessing our patrolling plans to assure the safety of our crews," said the Warsaw-based agency, in an email on Monday (8 May).

One source told EUobserver that ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

