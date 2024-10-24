Green MEPs urge action on lobbyist meetings by Croatia's top EU official

European Commission vice-president for demography and democracy Dubravka Šuica, who has just been appointed the first-ever commissioner for the Mediterranean, is facing scrutiny for failing to report meeting with lobbyists during her previous term in EU high office.
A small group of Green MEPs is calling for sanctions against the Croatian commissioner, ahead o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.