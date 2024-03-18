Monday

18th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU to agree Israeli-settler blacklist, Borrell says

  • Belgian foreign minister Hadja Lahbib with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

EU foreign ministers are closing in on sanctions against a dozen Israeli settlers, amid Western efforts to also stop an Israeli-made famine in Gaza.

"It seems today we will agree sanctions on both Hamas and on violent settlers, who are harassing civilians in the West Bank," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (18 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Israel has killed over 31,000 people in Gaza after Palestinian group Hamas attacked it on 7 October, killing some 1,200 Israelis and taking around 250 people hostage.

Israel has also announced thousands of new settlements in the West Bank since 7 October and is stopping food trucks from getting in to Gaza.

"Gaza has become an open-air graveyard ... for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law," Borrell said on Monday.

Belgium, France, and the Netherlands had proposed to impose an EU visa-ban and asset-freeze on 12 extremist settlers in a bid to chill Israeli aggression.

Hungary had opposed the move, saying it would fuel antisemitism.

But Budapest quietly lifted its objection on Friday, diplomatic sources told EUobserver, paving the way for Monday's accord.

"Unanimous consent to move forward," an EU diplomat said, while warning that Hungary was so unpredictable, it could still reinstate its veto before the new sanctions become law.

Hungary declined to comment.

The EU has long-designated Hamas as a terrorist entity, but sanctions on Israeli settlers would be an unprecedented move.

EU ministers also voiced strident criticism of Israel's aid blockade of Gaza on Monday.

"What is need is total access by land [for food aid] — there's hundreds of trucks waiting at the Egyptian frontier," said Belgian foreign minister Hadja Lahbib

Borrell added: "We cannot sit and watch while people are starving. On the Egyptian side, there are hundreds of food trucks accumulated, while on the other side people are dying of hunger".

The EU, US, and Arab countries have launched sea deliveries from Cyprus to Gaza instead.

"This is a project for the long run and needs to be financed properly," said Cypriot foreign minister Constantinos Kombos on Monday, referring to a donors' meeting due Thursday.

But sea deliveries were also going slowly due to "very detailed security screening [by Israeli authorities] so that the cargo is sterile [contains no weapons]. Now, we're delivering food, the next step would be medicine," he said.

Ireland and Spain have also proposed the EU reviews its "association" pact with Israel, which includes trade perks and high-level meetings.

But several ministers spoke against the idea on Monday.

"Belgium is in favour of dialogue [with Israel]," said Lahbib.

Latvian foreign minister Krišjanis Kariņš said: "I don't think this is a time to move a way from dialogue ... it's a time to add more topics".

Putting pressure on Israel was "easier within the association agreement than without it," Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen also said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion
  2. Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN
Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN

Israel was using starvation to wage war in Gaza, Josep Borrell told the UN Security Council, in one of his strongest allegations since 7 October. "This isn't a natural disaster. It's not an earthquake or a flood — it's man-made."

Analysis

Scepticism surrounds Russian space nuke allegations

If there is one point of agreement between the US intelligence community and the space policy community, it's the seemingly low confidence in recent warnings about Russia readying a nuclear weapon for orbit.

Opinion

Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers

The UN could launch an independent international investigation into Navalny's killing, akin to investigation I conducted on Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, or on Navalny's Novichok poisoning, in my role as special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, writes the secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Latest News

  1. Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe
  2. EU to agree Israeli-settler blacklist, Borrell says
  3. EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo
  4. Call to change EIB defence spending rules hits scepticism
  5. Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers
  6. EU summit, Gaza, Ukraine, reforms in focus this WEEK
  7. The present and future dystopia of political micro-targeting ads
  8. Von der Leyen agrees €7.4bn aid programme for Egypt

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us