On Friday (12th April), Berlin police stormed an officially-registered conference taking place at a private venue — cutting off electricity before ordering attendees to leave. In response, thousands protested over the weekend for the right to free expression.

The international Palestine Congress was scheduled to run from last Friday (12 April) to Sunday in the German capital. But within hours of the event's inauguration, police armed with pistols and batons imposed a ban on the congress — lasting the entire weekend.

Police cut off electricity before ordering attendees to leave. In response, several thousand protested over the weekend

"While the German state shamelessly supports a genocide before the world's eyes, democratic rights are being suppressed in this country," co-organiser and chair of Jewish Voice for the Just Peace in the Middle East, Wieland Hoban, said at a press conference following the ban. "The police acted completely arbitrarily."

Hoban warned that Jewish and Palestinian voices calling for a ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestine are being systematically silenced.

Arrests, deportations and bans

At least three arrests were made as police shut down the congress, including a panellist and board member of Jewish Voice.

Other participants had simply been refused entry into Germany. Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta, rector of Glasgow University, was due to speak about his experience working as a medical doctor in besieged Gaza but was detained at Berlin airport.

He has since been deported back to the UK and been informed he is not permitted to share recordings at events in Germany this month, as reported by the Washington Post.

"Today we saw how accomplices in a crime behave," Abu Sitta stated — after returning to the UK. "Accomplices in a crime try to hide the evidence and silence the witnesses."

Following the event's prohibition, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was issued with "Betätigungsverbot" [ban on political activity] by the German interior ministry. The ban came for sharing online the speech Varoufakis intended to give.

A total of 930 officers were deployed on Friday to police the event, according to the Bundespolizei. After an initial 850 tickets had been sold, only up to 250 attendees were permitted entry into the venue before police interventions shut down the congress.

Both Saturday and Sunday saw a similar number of officers deployed on both days to regulate ensuing demonstrations — with units being transferred from the federal states throughout Germany.

A police spokesperson justified the prohibition due to the "live streaming of a speaker who has a ban on political activity" and the premise that "another speaker who has previously made public antisemitic or violence-glorifying comments could feature."

Prior to the congress, several attempts were made to prevent the event taking place — including a statement signed by representatives from each party in Germany's traffic light coalition government. Co-organisers Jewish Voice also had their bank account frozen while other organisers experienced police raids at their residences.

Leaders from across Germany's major political parties praised the repressive policing measures.

"Hate towards Israel has no place in Berlin," Berlin's conservative mayor Kai Wegner shared via X as he thanked the police for intervening. "Those who do not comply will face the consequences."

Similarly, interior minister Nancy Faeser from the centre-left SPD stated "anyone who spreads Islamist propaganda and hatred against Jews must know that they will be prosecuted quickly and consistently."

"We are keeping a very close eye on the Islamist scene," Faeser added. It was not specified who the "Islamist scene" refers to.

The organisers of the conference have repudiated the German state's actions.

"Germany cannot hide its crime being perpetrated — with its weapons — in Gaza without a price being paid," guest speaker and German-Israeli film-maker Dror Dayan said following the ban. "This is a state which cracks down on solidarity against genocide. This is a state using its own bloody past of murdering six million of our people to justify racism, colonialism and genocide."

In response to the ban, organisers estimated 9,000 people took to Berlin's streets on Saturday in protest. Nine people were arrested, which includes an individual who required medical attention following police treatment.

On the police intervention and the refusal of speakers' entry into Germany, Amnesty International stated a potential "serious risk to freedom of expression and discrimination" — calling for urgent investigation.

Suppression of speech in Germany includes slogans such as "Free Palestine" being banned in schools, the de-platforming of a long list of prominent academics — including philosophers Judith Butler and Nancy Fraser — and the outlawing of demonstrations in October.

Saxony-Anhalt has also become the first federal state to require people applying for citizenship to acknowledge Israel's right to existence.

Earlier this week, Germany stood before the International Court of Justice on charges brought by Nicaragua of aiding and abetting Israel's plausible genocide in Gaza.