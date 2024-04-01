How elite Russians get off the EU blacklist

Just eight people have managed to get off the EU blacklist in the past two years, most of them in out-of-court decisions involving friends in high places and EU passports.
The EU has imposed visa-bans and asset-freezes on 2,177 individuals and entities over Russian president Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — and anti-EU litigation is booming.
The EU courts in Luxe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.