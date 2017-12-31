EUobserver's most read stories of 2017

In 2017, EU-sceptic Donald Trump became US president, Brexit negotiations were launched, newcomer Emmanuel Macron was elected French president and German chancellor Angela Merkel won a difficult fourth term. Catalonia also tried to break away from Spain, Poland went further in its confrontation with the EU, and Europeans started to look ahead as the economic crisis abated. Meanwhile, in this news-filled year, fake news became a phenomenon.

Here is a look back at our 15 most popular art...