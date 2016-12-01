Ad
euobserver
Finland's prime minister Juha Sipila. (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Finnish PM embroiled in press freedom row

Nordics
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Finland's prime minister has been forced to deny trying to censor public broadcaster Yle over its coverage of a possible conflict of interest.

Juha Sipila got involved in a row with a reporter from Yle who had investigated a contract given by a state-run mine to a company owned by his relatives.

In one email, he told the reporter: "My respect for Yle is now equal to zero, which of course doesn't differ from your respect for me. Now we are even."

Sipila told reporters at a pr...

Nordics

