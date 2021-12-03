Ad
Former PM Enrico Letta also calls on the EU to make joint budget support permanent, and suggests excluding Poland and Hungary from shared European migration and asylum policy to break the deadlock on the issue (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Quick Take: Enrico Letta

Enrico Letta was prime minister of Italy for less than a year before he was ousted by a rival, Matteo Renzi. But a lot happened during Letta's time at the top.

After six years in Paris, he's back in Italy and leading the centre-left Democratic Party with a conspicuously progressive agenda on iss...

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

