Metsola threatens von der Leyen with lawsuit over defence power grab

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has threatened a lawsuit after MEPs were sidelined by the EU Commission on plans for €150bn in loans to boost EU defence production.
"We will also not take any options off the table, one of which is certainly to go to court," she told reporters on Thursday (26 June) after meeting EU leaders in a summit in Brussels....
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
