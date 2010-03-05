Ad
euobserver
The Nabucco project has hardly move ahead since 2002 (Photo: europa.eu)

EU splashes out €2.3 billion on anti-gas crisis projects

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (4 March) approved financing for 43 gas and electricity interconnection projects worth €2.3 billion as part of a bigger "recovery package" agreed last year in response to both the economic and the Russian-Ukrainian gas crisis.

The funding, which varies between €1 million to 200 million per project, comes with a series of caveats - mainly imposed by Germany last spring when it agreed to the deal after months of haggling. For instance, the money needs t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Wind farms and 'clean coal' projects scoop EU funds
EU commission changes thinking on Russian pipeline
EU leaders agree on energy projects
The Nabucco project has hardly move ahead since 2002 (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections