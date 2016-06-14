Ad
Bosniak leader Bakir Izetbegovic said he should have visited the massacre site of Kazani sooner. (Photo: Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Bosniak leader pays tribute to Serb victims

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Bosniak leader Bakir Izetbegovic, one of Bosnia's three heads of state, has paid tribute to civilians murdered by Muslims during the Bosnian war in 1993.

Izetbegovic put a wreath of flowers by the massacre site, Kazani, a ravine in the hills outside Sarajevo on Monday (13 June).

"I feel I have a debt [towards the victims]," said Izetbegovic, who serves as one of three members of Bosnia's rotating presidency.

He was accompanied by other Muslim leaders, including prime minist...

