In 2018, make Europe great again!

The worst is not always yet to come.

At the start of 2017, the EU was under the double shock of the Brexit vote in the UK and the election of EU- and Nato-sceptic Donald Trump as US president.

With far-right Marine Le Pen leading in the polls ahead of the spring elections in France, many were waiting for the third shock that would decidedly knock the European project to the ground.

As we approach the end of 2017, Brexit increasingly looks like a self-harming decision no one ...