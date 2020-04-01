Ad
euobserver
'Can the same man say what is both true and false?', a spokesperson said (Photo: European Commission)

EU cancels April Fool's 'fake news'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has urged media not to publish April Fool's 'fake news' this year to help combat Russian propaganda.

"Protecting our democratic processes and institutions from Russian disinformation has become a major challenge in the modern era," the European Commission said on Tuesday (31 March).

"To help tackle this, the commission recommends the suspension, for the time being, of the common tradition of April Fool's 'fake news' in European media," it said.

The move came after th...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Was Eufor Libya an April fool's joke?
(Photo: European Commission)

