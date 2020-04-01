EU cancels April Fool's 'fake news'

The EU has urged media not to publish April Fool's 'fake news' this year to help combat Russian propaganda.

"Protecting our democratic processes and institutions from Russian disinformation has become a major challenge in the modern era," the European Commission said on Tuesday (31 March).

"To help tackle this, the commission recommends the suspension, for the time being, of the common tradition of April Fool's 'fake news' in European media," it said.

The move came after th...