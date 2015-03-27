Milk sector prospects 'encouraging', as EU quotas end

Although the decision to abolish the quota for dairy farmers was made 12 years ago, it comes at a time when prospects for the sector are “encouraging”, EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said at a press conference Thursday (26 March).

The milk quota system, which put a cap on European farmers' dairy output since 1984, will be abolished on Wednesday (1 April).

“The removal of these production constraints can be looked upon with optimism”, the Irish commissioner told journalists...