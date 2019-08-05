Ad
Abortion Wars: Bianca's Story (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Bianca's Story

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Women in Romania have had a legal right to an abortion since 1990. But many seeking care find themselves in a Kafkaesque trap.

Bianca, a young Romanian, ended up obtaining abortion pills without a prescription, and she took them without medical supervision.

The work done by investigative reporter Lina Vdovîi in Bucha...

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Abortion Wars: Bianca's Story (Photo: Helena Malikova)

