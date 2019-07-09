Ad
euobserver
German nominee for the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, could still get the job without the support of the Greens in the European Parliament - but that might mean relying on eurosceptic votes (Photo: Wikipedia)

Greens yet to be convinced by von der Leyen nomination

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,
Ursula von der Leyen cannot yet count on the votes of the Greens in the European Parliament for her candidacy for the presidency of the European Commission.

"She got there only thanks to Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. I am not convinced she will be able to take decisions that go against their national interest", Philippe Lamberts, the co-president of the Greens in the European Parliament said on Tuesday (8 July) on Belgian radio.

When the EU's national leaders last week made ...

