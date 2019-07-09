Greens yet to be convinced by von der Leyen nomination

Ursula von der Leyen cannot yet count on the votes of the Greens in the European Parliament for her candidacy for the presidency of the European Commission.

"She got there only thanks to Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. I am not convinced she will be able to take decisions that go against their national interest", Philippe Lamberts, the co-president of the Greens in the European Parliament said on Tuesday (8 July) on Belgian radio.

When the EU's national leaders last week made ...