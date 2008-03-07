Ad
The Parliament often preaches to others on the importance of accountability and transparency (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs to change staff system after damaging report

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Moves are under way to change the system for paying out staff allowances in the European Parliament after a damaging report recently revealed widespread abuse of the system, currently overseen by MEPs.

Leaders of the political groups meeting on Thursday (6 March) agreed that the parliament, commission and the council – the member states' body – should start talks on a system that would turn the entire responsibility for paying the numerous MEPs' assistants over to the parliament's servi...

