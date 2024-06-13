EU denies complicity in desert-dumping of black migrants

The European Commission has denied any wrongdoing following reports EU funds exacerbated abuse against black migrants in Tunisia, Morocco, and Mauritania.
"We hear reports on things that is not related to our cooperation with the third countries, we hear reports that are worrying," Ylva Johansson, the EU's migration commissioner, told reporters in Brussels on ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
