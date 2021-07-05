Ad
euobserver
The Libyan Coast Guard also torches wooden boats (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Mediterranean,

An ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer says the Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers, posing questions on the EU's continued cooperation with them.

"The Libyan coast guard and smugglers are one together," he said on Friday (2 July), via a translator.

EUobserver will not disclose his identity, but was able to confirm his status as a ranking police officer with Libya's ministry of interior after seeing photos of him in uniform.

"They are not under the law, they are...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOn board with SOS Méditerranée

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Related articles

Ocean Viking leaves French port of Marseille
The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked
Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
The Libyan Coast Guard also torches wooden boats (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

MigrationOn board with SOS Méditerranée

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections