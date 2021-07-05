Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

An ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer says the Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers, posing questions on the EU's continued cooperation with them.

"The Libyan coast guard and smugglers are one together," he said on Friday (2 July), via a translator.

EUobserver will not disclose his identity, but was able to confirm his status as a ranking police officer with Libya's ministry of interior after seeing photos of him in uniform.

"They are not under the law, they are...