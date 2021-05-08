EU ambassadors flock to Red Square for Putin's parade

Most EU states are sending their ambassadors to Russia's WW2 victory parade on Sunday (9 May) despite tense relations.
The list includes: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.
The Dutch ambassador is also expected to go, but had not confirmed as of Friday.
Austria, Cyprus, and the EU embassy in Moscow are sending chargé d'aff...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
