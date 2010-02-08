Ad
euobserver
Swine flu is thought to have originated in Mexico (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

EU ponders swine flu vaccine glut

by Andrew Willis,

The outbreak of swine flu in North America last April and subsequent spread around the globe lead the World Health Organisation to rapidly raise its pandemic alert warnings in the following weeks, reaching a maximum Phase Six on 11 June 2009.

But now, less than a year later, several EU countries find themselves among a list of states with an excessive stockpile of a hastily-made vaccine, leading to accusations of misspent taxpayer money and collusion between the WTO and private pharmac...

EU ponders swine flu vaccine glut
euobserver

