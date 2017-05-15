Ad
Trend Micro: "Il pourrait même s'agir d'un activiste d'alt-right qui serait coupable du piratage américain de l'équipe de Macron" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Des néo-nazis américains liés au piratage de Macron

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

La diffusion d'emails volés dans le but de nuire à Emmanuel Macron serait liée à des néonazis américains, selon une enquête française.

Dans son édition du 11 mai, le quotidien français Le Monde rapporte qu'un site web appelé nouveaumartel.com, désigné comme le lieu de destination des emails dérobés, partageait la même infrastruc...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

