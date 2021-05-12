Fidesz MEP oversees FOI appeals on disgraced Fidesz MEP

Disgraced Hungarian former MEP and co-founder of Fidesz, József Szájer, could be entitled to over €100,000 from the European Parliament.

Szájer stepped down in shame as an MEP after being caught by police leaving a gay orgy during an illegal lockdown party in Brussels last November.

But the parliament has so far denied freedom of information requests lodged by EUobserver on 1 February, asking to know if he had indeed taken the ...