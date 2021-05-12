Ad
euobserver
Fidesz's Livia Járóka (c) seated next to Fidesz's József Szájer (r) (Photo: © European Union 2017 - European Parliament)

Fidesz MEP oversees FOI appeals on disgraced Fidesz MEP

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Disgraced Hungarian former MEP and co-founder of Fidesz, József Szájer, could be entitled to over €100,000 from the European Parliament.

Szájer stepped down in shame as an MEP after being caught by police leaving a gay orgy during an illegal lockdown party in Brussels last November.

But the parliament has so far denied freedom of information requests lodged by EUobserver on 1 February, asking to know if he had indeed taken the ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.





Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

