'Je suis Charlie' solidarity protests continue

A day after a deadly attack on the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, France is commemorating the victims in a national day of mourning on Thursday (8 January) as police continue to hunt for two gunmen.

The same afternoon after the attack on Wednesday, which killed eight journalists, two police officers, a visitor and a receptionist, thousands of protesters gathered in French and other European cities to show solidarity with the victims.

Many of those attending the spont...