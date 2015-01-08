Ad
euobserver
A protester showing solidarity with the victims of the attack on Charlie Hebdo, at a demonstration in Brussels. (Photo: Valentina Calà)

'Je suis Charlie' solidarity protests continue

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A day after a deadly attack on the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, France is commemorating the victims in a national day of mourning on Thursday (8 January) as police continue to hunt for two gunmen.

The same afternoon after the attack on Wednesday, which killed eight journalists, two police officers, a visitor and a receptionist, thousands of protesters gathered in French and other European cities to show solidarity with the victims.

Many of those attending the spont...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

EU politicians deplore France shooting
A protester showing solidarity with the victims of the attack on Charlie Hebdo, at a demonstration in Brussels. (Photo: Valentina Calà)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections