Hearings live blog: McGrath, Zaharieva, Jørgensen, Šuica, Roswall, Brunner

Today’s full day of hearings runs from 9:00 AM until 9:30 PM. On the agenda, MEPs will question Ireland’s Michael McGrath, Bulgaria’s Ekaterina Spasova Gecheva-Zaharieva, Denmark’s Dan Jørgensen, Croatia’s Dubravka Šuica, Sweden’s Jessika Roswall, and Austria’s Magnus Brunner.

15:12 New EU returns law will ‘not be easy’

When asked by Dutch MEP Sebastiaan Stöteler (Patriots for Europe) about how the EU will get better at tackling illegal migration, the Croatian commissioner nominee admitted that: “we were not that good” on this. Europe will need a “new return directive,” she said, arguing that “it is not an easy task” and noting that only around 20 percent of rejected asylum seekers, given an order to return, are actually returned.

15:09 Jørgensen on his action plan for the EU housing crisis

When questioned on his concrete plan to bridge the gap of the investment gap for affordable housing, Jørgensen explained that his aim is to make the cost of living more affordable for people. The Danish nominee said he will present a action plan for affordable housing.

“We do need investors to put money in the housing sector, but I fear that too often they look at short term gains profits and not necessarily what is best for societies and long term investments,” he said, adding that he “will be very inclusive in the process, speaking to all stakeholders in the housing sector ecosystem, working very closely with the parliament.”

15:01 New partnerships with Jordan and Morocco

The New Pact for the Mediterranean will be structured around two main pillars: establishing strategic partnerships with countries in north Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf, and fostering regional cooperation to encourage European companies to enter the region, Šuica explained.

When asked about the specific countries these partnerships will focus on, Šuica stated that the commission is negotiating and planning agreements with Jordan and Morocco.

“Europe is [a] big payer, but at the same time Europe is not that big [a] player,” Šuica says, reflecting the importance of her portfolio.

14:54 Šuica: 'Great responsibility'

In her opening remarks, Šuica acknowledged the "great responsibility" of her portfolio and outlined the reasons why the region is crucial for Europe’s future:

1. The region has long served as a cultural bridge, uniting diverse cultures and languages that shape European identity.

2. The Mediterranean has historically been a strategic trade route.

3. Geopolitical importance, given the increasing influence of Russia and China in northern Africa.

4. Significant potential for green energy development and mutually beneficial collaboration between EU and third countries.

5. The urgent need to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity.

6. And, of course, the need to manage migration (last on this list, but high on the commission's agenda).

The Croatian lawmaker also pledged to deliver a New Pact for the Mediterranean, building on the controversial cash-for-migrants deals the EU recently reached with Tunisia and Egypt. She said this pact will be based on "partnerships" and developed "together" with countries in the southern neighbourhood. Now we move into questions...





14:50 Dan Jørgensen’s hearing has started

Until earlier this year, Denmark's nominated commissioner served as minister of development cooperation and global climate policy. Between 2019 and 2022 the Danish politician was also the minister of energy utilities.There will likely be a lot of questions on the housing crisis as Jørgensen was nominated first-ever housing commissioner by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

14:37 Šuica’s hearing kicks off

Croatia’s Dubravka Šuica hearing is underway.The former mayor of Dubrovnik, who has been serving as European Commission vice-president for demography and democracy for the past five years, has now been appointed the first-ever commissioner for the Mediterranean. But Šuica is facing scrutiny for her numerous trips to Croatia and for failing to report meetings with lobbyists during her previous term in the EU high office. Expect questions on these subjects. Let’s see what she has to say about it.

12:38 McGrath's final remarks foresee a long to-do list

After surviving a three-hour parliamentary hearing, McGrath moves to his final remarks and pledges to protect the rule of law and consumers across Europe. He said that "there will be a lot of work to do” for the upcoming five years while warning that citizens must have “a sense of belonging” to society but also to European democracy. “Democracy must work for everyone,” he said.

Finally, he also pledged collaboration with the European Parliament, arguing that his “door will always be open” for MEPs.

12:32 Zaharieva ends on tearjerker

Zaharieva sums up with a personal story, instead of repeating her policy priorities. "I remember being a teenager when the Berlin Wall fell. I was 14 years old and, for me, the wall was a symbol of all the freedoms we missed ... So, it's a moving moment to stand here today before you to ask for your support to implement my vision," she said. She described the hearing as having been "very fair" and "very positive".

Zaharieva also flattered MEPs. "You are really masters of your portfolios," she said, adding: "My door will always be open for members of the European Parliament". The hearing ended with warm applause and in good humour, with Zaharieva and the committee chair sharing a joke about cutting short her final remarks to save time, since the meeting had overrun by almost half an hour.

12:27 Abortion rights

The EU parliament approved the inclusion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the right to legal safe abortion in April. When asked what the commissioner would do to make sure that the right to abortion is respected across the EU, he said that this is “not a political commitment" in the guidelines of his mission letter and that, therefore, he could not make a commitment on behalf of the whole commission.

“I and the Commission will work constructively with the parliament should you wish to proceed formally with that measure, though, of course, recognising it is treaty change, and again, it is on the basis of of unanimity,” he said, referring to the possibility of reviewing the EU charter.

In other words, very unlikely to happen.

12:20 Zaharieva open to saving UK nuclear project from Brexit

Zaharieva has said the EU cannot save the Joint European Torus (JET), a European nuclear-fusion research centre in Oxfordshire, in the UK, unless the British government is open to new talks. The facility started work in 1983 but officially shut down in December 2023 in the wake of Brexit, despite a petition by scientists to keep it going, with decommissioning due to go on until 2040. "I can talk to the UK and try to convince them to continue JET financing, but the European Commission has no legal basis, despite all the financial resources we might have, to finance this project without having the UK government on board," she said.

12:07 Round of applause

When asked about his position regarding the 'cordon sanitaire' in the European Parliament, McGrath said: “I'm happy to engage with anyone who subscribes to democratic principles, however, where there can be no compromise is in respect of our values”. He received a round of applause after arguing that “there will be no compromise” when it comes to the EU’s fundamental rights and values set in the treaties.

12:01 Zaharieva did her homework on 3D printing

Dario Tamburrano, a left-wing Italian MEP, asks a detailed question on 3D printing, saying that current EU law is stifling use of 3D-printed products in toys and in the medical sector, because there are no EU-agreed certification standards for consumer protection. Zaharieva earlier faced criticism from Czech far-right MEP and ex-racing driver Filip Turek for having little grasp of specific industries, such as the automotive sector. But she appeared well informed on 3D, saying she'd discussed the issue with Tamburrano prior to her hearing and that she would push for a legal review. "The current legislative framework of EU standardisation is becoming evaluated," she said, because "something is wrong in our legislation". "I will make sure that our [new] life-science and bioscience strategies will facilitate approval of safe new technologies," she added.

11:42 Zaharieva concedes legal loophole on ethical concerns

Spanish liberal MEP Oihane Agirregoitia Martínez tries to drill down for more detail on how Zaharieva will make sure that EU money for "disruptive technologies [such as AI or biotech]" will meet high "ethical standards", especially seeing as some member states have a poor track record on respecting human rights.

Zaharieva replies with a boiler-plate answer about Horizon Europe's built-in safeguards and monitoring mechanisms. She sounds vague and on the back foot on dual-use tech, with little to offer except that "maybe I'll propose a new study" on how to monitor dual-tech use. She also concedes that the European Commission has no legal power to stop scientists from selling their research the way they want to. "When researchers and innovators have their patents it depends on them how their research will be used. They have this intellectual property, so it depends on them", she said.

11:14 EPP calls for delays on corporate sustainability directive

When asked by a centre-right MEP about considering delaying the corporate sustainability due diligence directive (CSDDD), McGrath said he is committed to a “timely and effective implementation”. He said the commission will prepare detailed guidelines to make sure that the transposition into national law and then the implementation happens in line with the targets set out in the law.

The CSDDD will apply in phases between 2027 and 2029. “[But] it’s important that we provide the support measures as early as possible,” McGrath said. “I think it's important that we take a global lead in the European Union … on a sustainable business model being adopted by businesses that respect human rights and promote the environment across the full supply chain of their operations,” he added, responding to questions from socialist MEP Lara Wolters who led the parliament works on the proposal during the last legislative term. The Draghi report revealed that over 60 percent of EU companies view regulation as a barrier to investment, reinforcing the ongoing push for deregulation within the EU.

11:10 Zaharieva keen to fund dual-use tech

Zaharieva repeats that under current rules, EU research grants cannot be used for military technologies. But she adds that the Ukraine war should prompt a new discussion on dual-use items.

"Horizon Europe is strictly focused on civilian R&I [research and innovation] and it'll be preserved. But having in mind new realities, not just Russia's war of aggression, but also our competitiveness, we should have a discussion on dual-use [items]," she said.

She quoted the Draghi report on competitiveness, saying "do not make this artificial distinction [between military/dual-use]. Almost all civilian innovation can be useful in military applications, whether it's in the medical, drone, or internet [sectors]".

Interesting to see if anyone picks up on the seeming contradiction with her earlier answer on Israel, in which she promised that no EU funds could ever be used by Israeli applicants to harm Palestinians.

Bulgaria’s Ekaterina Spasova Gecheva-Zaharieva





10:59 Zaharieva to keep gender balance criterion

The 49-year old Bulgarian politician has pledged that gender balance will remain a criterion for evaluating applicants for EU research grants.

"Yes. I'll be very much focused on gender equality. The data are really not positive. Women outnumber men at graduate level but in the highest academic positions we're not doing well. It's even worse in [private sector] innovation," she said.

"I will continue this gender balance plan to be part of the Horizon evaluation process," Zaharieva added, noting that Horizon was "unique" in having a 50% target for women in applicants' top posts.

10:56 Zaharieva on better pay for EU 'talent'

Zaharieva speaks forcefully on the need to keep the best EU scientists from leaving for the US or China for better wages. "Without the talent there'll be no research or innovation," in Europe, she said.

"It's naive to think we will be able to have equal pay in all member states because GDP is different, but we can have minimum standards for research and innovators and women researchers," she added. "It's important to promote better salaries, better conditions, better contracts".

10:53 Zaharieva: 'What was that?'

"Excuse me, what was that?", Zaharieva asked, after a male voice called out in Spanish something about "El Pais ... falso" from the floor. There were also murmurs of confusion among MEPs.

"I think he was tired," one of the MEPs chairing the hearing said into their open mike, before business resumes.

ITRE - Confirmation hearing of Ekaterina ZAHARIEVA, European Commissioner-designate for Startups, Research and Innovation





10:51 Addictive design & Digital Fairness Act

McGrath promises “measures” to tackle addictive design in social media.

“Yes, there will be concrete measures which we will have to develop together to address addictive design”. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has also pledged to make full use of the Digital Services Act to ensure that large social media platforms protect minors, he said.

He also said that “there is room to strengthen the protection of consumers online” in the incoming Digital Fairness Act (DFA - new acronym!). But he calmed MEPs who have raised concerns about duplication and red tape.

“Many of you have raised concerns about duplication and layering more requirements, but this is about closing gaps that are there,” he said.

10:39 Ireland planning to join the EPPO

When asked whether he will campaign for increased resources for the EPPO (European Public Prosecutor's Office) and to extend its mandate to include sanction evasion, McGrath said he would do everything he could to ensure that the EPPO has an "appropriate level of funding."

He also stated that he would work to "accelerate the revision of the EPPO regulation" and explore all available options when it comes to the agency's mandate.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Irish authorities are currently considering joining the EPPO, with the goal of doing so before Ireland's EU Council presidency in mid-2026.

10:35 Laughter as Musk hailed as a free speech hero by far-right MEP





The committee room bursts into laughter when German MEP Mary Khan, from the far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations, praises multibillionaire and X-owner Elon Musk as a champion of free speech.

Digital-rights watchdog EDRi comments on X: "A far-right MEP brings the hyperbolic German debate and fearmongering about the #DigitalServicesAct and #FreedomOfExpression into the room. Good to see that McGrath is informed enough to realise that while free speech must be protected, the #DSA isn't what's threatening it!"

10:33 Zaharieva probed on EU money for Israel

Danish left-wing MEP Per Clausen has tried to force Zaharieva to take a position on the Gaza War, with a question on what she would do to stop Israeli companies or universities using EU research money to develop military technologies, which could be used against Palestinians.

She doesn't take the bait, but rules out any Israel boycott. "Horizon Europe, and I'll say this clearly, will continue to fund Israeli entities ... I'm not a supporter of closing EU programmes on the basis of nationality. I don't support this. It would be discrimination," she said.

Zaharieva also corrects Clausen, saying no Horizon money given to Israel can be or has been used for military purposes. "There's no such case," she said.

She adds that Israeli firms or academic bodies have to comply with "ethical rules and international law", just like any other country, or risk having their funds clawed back.

"We have a very strong monitoring system," she said.

"We will continue to do our best in this difficult situation to find way to support Palestinian researchers," adds Zaharieva, but she confirmed there were just two Palestinian entities in the EU's science programme at this stage.

10:30 Zaharieva on climate vs. business

Finnish Green MEP Ville Niinistö references the floods in Spain as a sign that the EU needed to invest more in climate-change related new technologies.

"It's really important for our competitiveness but also people's lives ... it's a must," Zaharieva replies.

"It's not a matter of choice. I don't want to choose between competitiveness and environment," she adds. "But we're not going to reach our climate goals without being competitive".

10:29 McGrath on the next Democracy Shield

After the Digital Services Act, the Digital Markets Act, the European Media Freedom Act and the AI Act, what’s next?

The Democracy Shield, which according to McGrath, will aim to address threats within and outside the European borders, mainly foreign interference and disinformation.

“The development of this Democracy Shield is that some abstract, theoretical concept. It has to be real. It has to be tangible, and it has to make a difference,” he said.

This is seen as one of the next commission's priorities and a follow-up to the work done by the outgoing EU commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová

10:12 Zaharieva's positive mood music

MEPs have taken a friendly tone toward the Bulgarian politician so far, with no one having mentioned the red-flag on her candidacy: accusations of involvement in a cash-for-passports scandal in Bulgaria.

Zaharieva, an experienced politician who held several ministerial posts, appears calm, but also emotionally engaged with her portfolio, with confident body language and smiles. She is also showing an easy command of portfolio details, such as the application process for EU research grants.

10:05 ‘Respect for EU law is a must for EU funds’

Green MEP Tineke Strik, the Parliament's special rapporteur for the situation in Hungary, slams the positivism shown so far by the Irish commissioner designate.

“You seem to be quite positive about the progress being made on the rule of law, but I see actually an ongoing deterioration in a number of member states, despite measures being taken by the EU, so we need a more convincing enforcement strategy,” she said in her question.

McGrath clarifies that he is positive about the toolbox that has been developed by the EU institutions, with advances such as the conditionality mechanism.

“While I acknowledge that progress has been made in the architecture and in the toolbox, where I think we need to do more and we must do more, is in the follow through is in the implementation,” he said, adding that his mission will be to build on the idea that “respect for EU law is a must for EU funds”.

“I am prepared to use the full suite of tools that we have,” he promised, arguing that the commission has not been shy when it comes to infringement procedures, with more than 400 proceedings opened over the last five years.

9:59 Zaharieva on EU values and Ukraine

A Patriots for Europe MEP throws a curve-ball to Zaharieva, a centre-right politician, asking whether she supported the "cordon sanitaire" around his far-right group, which was excluded from European Parliament top jobs, such as committee chairs, by centrist parties.

It's the first genuinely political moment in the hearing.

"I'm ready to work with every MEP who is in favour and supports European values," she says.

Then she doubles down on the Patriot's pro-Russian stance, adding: "And of course support our security as well because we're not going to be competitive without being secure". The EU needed to "help Ukraine to win this war and to support them as long as necessary. I will work with all members own this parliament who support these values," she said, to ripples of applause.

9:57 Leggeri vs McGrath

Answering a question from former Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri, now an MEP for the far-right Patriots for Europe, about political control over the European Court of Justice, McGrath states that his priority will be to protect EU law.

“We need to accept the primacy of EU law and we have to accept the preeminent position of the Court of Justice as being the ultimate arbiter of EU law as it applies in all member states.”

On Twitter, former liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld remarked: “Just in case anyone still had any illusions about the far right and their desire to kill the rule of law.”

9:54 Zaharieva quizzed on red-tape and SMEs

In her first round of questions, Zaharieva said she would slash the amount of paperwork required to apply for EU grants and the time it takes to award them. It takes 31 documents to apply for a grant from the EU's Horizon-science programme, for instance, and 218 days to get a decision from the European Research Council. "This is clearly too much" she said.

SMEs are particularly hit by the red-tape burden, she noted. "Their number one priority is simplification ... to reduce red tape," she said. "Just increasing funding won't work".

9:52 McGrath on GDPR and competitiveness

Asked if the EU's GDPR rules might undermine competitiveness, McGrath says a balanced approach is needed.

“I think we can have both, we can have the highest standards of data protection within the European Union, while at the same time, using all of the potential that technological advances provide to us to support innovation in our economy,” he said, adding that it is important to provide some clarity when it comes to the deployment of AI and the data protection.

9:40 McGrath on media freedom

Michael McGrath pledged to support media pluralism and enforcement of the European Media Freedom Act and the anti-SLAP legislative package, monitoring EU member states implementation.

“The safety of journalists is going to be an integral part of our work,” he said.

9:38 Focus on Draghi

Zaharieva has already referenced Mario Draghi's competitiveness report several times, with a focus on the business rather than the science aspect of her mission.

We "must stop Europe's innovation drain" and scientific "brain drain" to non-EU countries, she said.

Zaharieva pledged a target of 50% women in all senior board posts in academic and business entities linked to EU-funded science projects. she also promised "safer workplaces" for women.

There will be a new Life Science Strategy in 2025 and a new European AI Research Council if she was confirmed, Zaharieva said.

9:32 And so does Zaharieva's...

Speaking in fluent English, Ekaterina Zaharieva sets out five top priorities for the EU's research and innovation portfolio:

1. Boosting national spending on research to 3% of GDP across member states

2. Helping high-tech European start ups to get off the ground

3. Fostering research in "disruptive" technologies, such as biotech and AI

4. Promoting the role of women in research and innovation

5. Getting an ambitious budget for the EU's flagship Horizon science programme (now named FP10)

9:29 McGrath’s hearing kicks off

McGrath's hearing is underway!

MEPs in the room belong to eight different parliamentary committees (libe, imco, juri, afco, cult, budg, cont, femm).

“This underlines the broad nature of the portfolio,” he admits.

McGrath's to-do list includes launching the European Democracy Shield, combating disinformation, safeguarding media freedom, enforcing GDPR, regulating targeted advertising, and pushing forward anti-corruption efforts.

“In the current geopolitical context, we must cherish and defend the values that make the EU a beacon of peace, tolerance and hope, including democracy, respect for fundamental rights and the rule of law,” the 48-year-old Irish politician told MEPs, adding that the resilience of the EU’s democracy, societies and economies are "constantly put into the test”.

In his introductory remarks, he also committed to take into account the recommendations from special committees on foreign interference to counter foreign information manipulation, interference and disinformation — especially to protect elections.

He also said that he would tackle dark patterns, manipulative marketing by social media influencers, addictive design of digital products and unfair personalisation. "I want to make sure that consumers are not exploited for commercial purposes," he said.

Building on the EU Commission's annual rule of law report, he pledges to develop “a closer link” between the rule of law recommendations and financial support for EU member states.

After ten mins of talking, McGrath paid tribute to Ukraine and committed to supporting Kyiv to ensure “Russia's full accountability for the crime of aggression and the war crimes” in the country.

LIBE IMCO JURI - Confirmation hearing of Michael MCGRATH, European Commissioner-designate for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law





Now we move to questions.

8:32 Open letter for an ambitious circular economy

Meanwhile, several NGOs have issued an open letter urging MEPs to press commissioner-designates hard this week on their plans to drive forward the circular economy — especially commissioner-designate Jessika Roswall. They point out that the EU’s circular material use rate has essentially stalled, slightly increasing from 10.7 percent in 2010 to 11.5 percent in 2022.

8:30 Who to watch out for

Watch out for Zaharieva, the Bulgarian candidate and former justice minister under the Boyko Borissov government, who has been appointed as commissioner for research and innovation, and who was also allegedly been involved in a passport-selling scandal.

Also keep an eye on the outgoing European Commission vice-president for demography and democracy Dubravka Šuica, who has just been appointed the first-ever commissioner for the Mediterranean. Šuica is facing scrutiny for her numerous trips to Croatia and for failing to report meetings with lobbyists during her previous term in the EU high office.