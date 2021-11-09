Ad
MEP Sophie in 't Veld: 'I see my colleagues looking at me as if I'm Che Guevara, you know, some very dangerous revolutionary or something' (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Book Club: The Scent of Wild Animals

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Liberal lawmaker Sophie in 't Veld says the European Union's survival depends on overcoming creeping sclerosis, ending acquiescence to autocrats, and embracing the kind of political spectacle that captures the public imagination.

In her new book, The Scent of Wild Animals

