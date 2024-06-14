Ad
Ministers met at the Nato headquarters in Brussels to discuss how to extend military aid and training to Ukraine (Photo: nato.int)

EU approves extra €350m Ukraine arms deal

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Ukraine is set to receive a shipment of ammunition worth €350m from its allies, Dutch caretaker defence minister Kajsa Ollongren (D66) told press on Thursday evening (13 June) at the end of the first half of a two-day Nato-meeting in Brussels.

There, ministers discussed how to extend aid and military training to Ukraine after the Hungarian delegation made it c...

