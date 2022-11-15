Ad
If confirmed, the Russian strike would be the first on Nato territory since the Ukraine invasion in February (Photo: nato.int)

Nato 'looking into' reports Russian rockets hit Polish territory

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Reports indicate Russia's war has crossed into Nato territory after rockets struck Poland, raising fears of escalation.

"My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms," Latvian defence minister Artis Pabriks tweeted on Tuesday (15 November) evening.

"Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on Nato territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime," he said.

An unnamed "senior US inte...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

