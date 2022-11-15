Nato 'looking into' reports Russian rockets hit Polish territory

Reports indicate Russia's war has crossed into Nato territory after rockets struck Poland, raising fears of escalation.

"My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms," Latvian defence minister Artis Pabriks tweeted on Tuesday (15 November) evening.

"Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on Nato territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime," he said.

An unnamed "senior US inte...