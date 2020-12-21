20 years of EUobserver

Twenty years doesn't seem a lot. Certainly not in the light of European history.

But while we were writing this magazine for the 20th anniversary of EUobserver, we were surprised just how much happened in the European Union in those two decades.

Twenty years ago, there was no euro, no Treaty of Lisbon and no European External Action Service.

Not only that, the EU only consisted of 15 member states.

It was a time before 9/11, before the war in Iraq, before we realised...