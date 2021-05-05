Ad
Amazon reported $8.1bn [€6.74bn] globally in quarterly net income - up 224 percent from the same period in the previous year (Photo: palomaleca)

EU silent on Amazon's 'zero corporate tax' scandal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it cannot comment on revelations that Amazon paid no corporate tax in Europe last year, despite recording more than €40bn in sales income there during the pandemic.

"I am not going to go into the details of these press articles," a commission spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday (4 May), when pressed.

Instead, he said the commission has a "very positive and ambitious agenda" on taxation, noting they will soon publish a communication on the issue.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

