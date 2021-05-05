EU silent on Amazon's 'zero corporate tax' scandal

The European Commission says it cannot comment on revelations that Amazon paid no corporate tax in Europe last year, despite recording more than €40bn in sales income there during the pandemic.
"I am not going to go into the details of these press articles," a commission spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday (4 May), when pressed.
Instead, he said the commission has a "very positive and ambitious agenda" on taxation, noting they will soon publish a communication on the issue....
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
