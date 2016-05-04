Ad
euobserver
Poland's president Andrzej Duda celebrating Constitution Day. (Photo: Grzegorz Jakubowski/KPRP)

Polish government promises constitutional reform

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has called for a public debate on updating the constitution, amid a bitter row over the government's attempts to reform the constitutional court.

President Andrzej Duda called the constitution a "work in progress” that reflected "times passed".

"Not everything could be regulated properly, we cannot let that pass on the current agenda," he said.

He said the nation should come together in a debate on how to update the text.

