Merkel and Hollande will meet Tuesday, with Hollande wanting to reassure Merkel of his reform plans. (Photo: "The Council of the European Union")

French PM skips Berlin meeting after electoral defeat

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The French socialist government will be digesting its poor local election result both at home and abroad on Tuesday (31 March), as president Francois Hollande visits German chancellor Angela Merkel, while his prime minister has decided to stay in Paris to address socialist deputies.

The entire French cabinet, except for PM Manuel Valls, will be present at the 17th Franco-German summit of ministers in Berlin.

According to French media, Hollande will try to reassure Merkel that his ...

