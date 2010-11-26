Macedonia struggles to attract foreign investment

Macedonia is struggling to attract strong foreign investment compared to other countries in the Balkan region.
"Official reports show that this year is catastrophic in terms of foreign investment. It is at the lowest level in the last 10 years," said Jovan Manasievski, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat party, during a parliamentary debate on the budget.
Macedonia has an operational basis to lobby potential foreign investors, with two agencies spending almost €5 million a ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here