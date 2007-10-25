Ad
euobserver
Recent surveys have shown that around 70 percent of Europeans are against GMOs (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels okays four GMO products

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has authorised four genetically modified products for the European market after EU member states failed to decide either for or against the biotech crops.

The GMOs – three types of maize and a sugar beet – are authorised for the next ten years and will be imported for use in food and animal feed, the European Commission confirmed on Wednesday (24 October).

EU member states in September failed to agree by majority on whether or not to authorise the GMOs pro...

